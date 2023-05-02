Judo | The Judo Federation eliminated the Russians with a military background from the World Championships on Ukraine’s advice

The International Judo Federation investigated the backgrounds of the Russian athletes and suspended the Russian athletes after the investigation.

International the judo federation IJF excludes eight Russian representatives from the World Championships in Doha. The IJF excluded athletes working in the Russian armed forces from the Games.

The federation did a background check on Russian athletes after Ukraine announced it would boycott the Doha Games. The Ukrainian team justified the boycott by saying that the majority of the Russian team are professional soldiers.

The World Championships in Doha will take place from the 7th to the 14th. May.

The IJF announced that it had conducted an independent investigation into the backgrounds of Russian athletes and other representatives. Those working in the armed forces and athletes who have supported Russia’s war of aggression on social media were eliminated from the team.

“Eight representatives were eliminated from the team,” the IJF announced.

“We are still monitoring the situation and will ensure in further investigations that the athletes participating in the games respect the rules and regulations of the sport and the values ​​of judo.”

International last month, the Kok Olympic Committee determined the conditions on the basis of which international sports federations can accept individual Russian and Belarusian athletes for international competition. Kok kept the ban of team players unchanged.

After Kok’s policy, at least table tennis, fencing and judo have accepted Russians for competitions without national emblems.

“We want to ensure equal treatment and international competition opportunities for athletes, regardless of nationality”, the IJF justified its decision before the Ukraine boycott was announced.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin was the honorary president of the IJF from 2008 until the appointment was abolished last year.

Kok has not yet announced a timetable for a decision on the possible participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in the Paris 2024 Olympics. Ukraine has threatened to boycott the games if Russians and Belarusians are allowed to participate.