Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Judo team began the “second phase” of preparations, during the Abu Dhabi camp, in preparation for participating in the “Abu Dhabi Grand Slam” Championship for the year 2024, from October 10 to 13, at the “Mubadala Arena” Hall, in Zayed Sports City.

The tournament will witness the participation of players, both male and female, selected from various countries of the world that participated in the Paris 2024 Olympics, most notably France, Britain, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Moldova, Mongolia, Lebanon and the Republic of the Congo.

Victor Skrtove, the national team coach, stated that the first stage of preparation included physical training, with swimming, running and weightlifting sections, in different sports locations. The second stage includes group training, in the game’s technical aspects, until the date of travel to the Japan camp in the last week of September, hosted by Tokai University, in implementation of the cooperation agreement between the Federation and the Japanese University, which contributed to the development of Emirati judo, and the game at the regional level, under the umbrella of the Japanese Federation.

For his part, Mohammed bin Thaloub Al Derei, President of the Judo Federation, urged the national team group to benefit from the final preparation period hosted by the Japanese Federation, before the start of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Championship, which the Federation is counting on greatly, reflecting the development of judo and the UAE sport, which enjoys the support and interest of the wise leadership.