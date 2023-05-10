Judo | Russian spectators were removed from the Judo World Championships – they used warlike symbols

Russian supporters were quickly removed from the stands of the Judo World Championships.

Judo At the World Cup in Doha, an embarrassing episode was seen for the organizers, when three people wearing a symbol supporting the Russian military marched into the stands of the competition arena.

The people who came to the stand were wearing the ribbon of St. George. The ribbon, which originally symbolized the Russian victory over Nazi Germany, is now considered one of the symbols of Russian military aggression.

Inside the Games – website, the race officials quickly removed the people from the stands.

“Viewers were asked to remove the symbols they were using and they didn’t want to do that. That’s why they were removed from the venue and will not be allowed back in,” a representative of the International Judo Federation IJF commented to the site.

Before the Games, the IJF made a shocking decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the World Championships as neutral athletes. After this, Ukraine announced that it would boycott the Games.

In Ukraine, pictures of spectators supporting Russia have attracted a lot of attention.

A luger who represented the country at the Olympics Vladislav Heraskevich shared a photo of the viewers on Twitter and sent sharp greetings to the sports association.

“The IJF returned the representatives of the Russian terrorist army to the World Cup. In these competitions, we can see such “brainwashed” people in the stands who have attached a part of the flag used by the Russian military to themselves,” Heraskevich wrote.

of Inside the Games a total of 17 Russian competitors will compete in the Judo World Championships. The IJF has assured that the backgrounds of Russian athletes have been checked to ensure that they have not publicly supported Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

Eight members of the Russian team were excluded from the Games after the review. All of these people were coaches or other team personnel.

Vladimir Putin is a black belt judoka and was influential in the sports circles for a long time before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Putin received the titles of honorary president of the International Judo Federation and ambassador of the sport in 2008. They were taken from him in March 2022.