Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Board of Directors of the Judo Federation held an important meeting via visual communication technology, chaired by Muhammad bin Thaloub Al-Dari, and with the participation of all members who were assigned by a decision of His Excellency Dr. The directions and aspirations of the next stage, which depend on competencies in order to achieve achievements.

At the beginning of the session, the Board of Directors accepted the apology of the former judo player, Sultan Al Ketbi, after he was selected as a member of the Wrestling Federation to serve the UAE sport.

During the meeting, the administrative portfolios of the new council were distributed, which included the selection of Nasser Khalifa Al-Budour as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, Nasser Muhammad Al-Tamimi as Secretary of the General Secretary, Muhammad Jassim Al-Sajwani as Assistant Secretary, Fatima Sayed Al-Hashemi as Chair of the Women’s Committee, and international referee Ahmed Suleiman Al-Balushi as Chairman of the Referees Committee and the Technical Committee. And Issa Musa bin Huyden, Chairman of the Judo Clubs and Centers Committee in the eastern and northern regions, and the former player Ali Muhammad Al Yamahi, a member of the Council and a representative of the youth category, as an assistant to the Chairman of the Technical Committee, while the new member Sultan Al Dhaheri was welcomed after the concerned authorities were addressed to replace Sultan Al Ketbi.

The Council reviewed the administrative and technical reports and the progress of work at the federation’s new headquarters in East Bani Yas, which the federation hopes will make a significant shift in the Emirati judo march at the administrative, technical and societal levels, in the interest of the national teams of various groups.

The council also reviewed the technical reports and the participation of the national judo teams in various events, especially the first judo team and the course of its preparation program until the end of 2023, and the preparation program until the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Council concluded its session by reviewing the formation of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Judo Championship Committee 2023, and the World Judo Championship next October, and appreciating the efforts of the General Sports Authority and the School Sports Federation for the birth of new judo centers in Al-Nahyaniya Hall in Al-Ain, Al-Mizhar Center in Dubai, and Al-Qarain Center 2 in Sharjah. Saif Al-Yarubi Center and Sidra Center in Kalba.