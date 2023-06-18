Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The conflicting decisions of the table referees and the “mouse” device prevented Talal Shavili, a judo player, from winning a bronze medal in the 2023 Astana Grand Slam Judo Championships, because he received 3 yellow cards in the semi-final match, which caused him not to reach the final round by losing to the champion. Germany and the gold medalist for judo masters in Portugal in 2022, player Ressel Dominique, 29 years old.

And that was in the qualifying match in the light-medium weight competitions in the tournament, which concluded yesterday evening in the city of Astana, the Kazakh capital, with the participation of 42 countries, so that our player Talal, who was close to winning the medal and qualifying for the fifth place at the expense of 29 players, was one of the most prominent ranked in this weight on At the world level, while our national team came out with an excellent score of qualifying points for the 2024 Paris Olympics, to be added to its tally during the next stage.

Our player, Talal, had started his career in the light-medium weight under 81 kg qualifiers in Group B, and qualified for it by defeating the veteran American champion Berliner Kiel, then the young Tajikistan player Reserve Shudmon, while he succeeded in overcoming the Russian champion, who participates individually, Adam Tishov. This ensured his leadership, qualification, and more points.. At the beginning of the Golden Square qualifiers, he met the European and German champions, player Ressel, to play for the bronze or qualify for the golden final, only to lose that stage and face the first seed of that weight, the young Brazilian Guilherme Schmidt, for the bronze, and to lose our player Talal As a result of exhaustion and psychological pressure due to the vibration of the referee, while the Brazilian champion continued his career to come out with a silver medal, and thus our player Talal came fifth after he presented technical levels that were praised by our first coach, Victor.

With the conclusion of the matches of the second day of the Astana Championship, the Italian national team retained the top spot in the overall standings with two golds, Spain came in second place with one gold, one silver and two bronzes, and Kazakhstan advanced in third place with one gold, one silver and two bronzes.