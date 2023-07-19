

Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The judo team has received the schedule of the Grand Masters Judo Championship matches, in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, from 4 to 6 August, and the team is preparing for it during its closing camp currently in Bulgaria, with the participation of all the male and female players that the federation is preparing for the upcoming participations, in preparation for the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Judo Championship next October. It is held as part of the Abu Dhabi Martial Arts Week, which is organized by the Judo Federation.

The Organizing Committee for the Master’s Championship, in cooperation with the International Federation, and two weeks before the closing date for registration to participate according to the regulations, set the date for the draw that will take place in the “Bab Lazloa” hall, the venue for the tournament in the Hungarian capital, next August 3, via video technology, and it will be followed the next day by a “blow.” The start » with light weight competitions.

So far, 54 countries have applied to participate, after the start of the countdown to the nominations for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Among the countries taking on the “Master Budapest” challenge alongside the Emirates are the teams of Bahrain, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia, and the records revealed an increase in the number of female players over men for the first time, and the number reached 378. So far, 191 of them are female players and 187 male players.

Muhammad bin Thaloub Al-Derei, President of the Judo Federation, was keen to follow the progress of the first team camp in Sofia, and to be assured of the recovery of the injured, during his contact with Nasser Al-Tamimi, Secretary General and Treasurer of the International Judo Federation, head of the mission, and urged them to focus during the remaining period, from approving the list. The final of the Paris Olympics, in light of the final classification to determine the male and female players qualified to participate in the next Summer Games.

