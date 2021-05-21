Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The first judo team organized its training camp in the sports complex in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, along with a number of advanced European teams, before participating in the World Judo Championship to be held in Budapest during the period from 6 to 13 June next, and preceded by the ordinary general assembly of the International Judo Federation Which will be held on June 3 in Budapest, with the participation of Nasser Al-Tamimi, Secretary General of the Federation, Treasurer of the International Federation, and its agenda includes the calendar 2021-2022.

Mohammed bin Thaaloub Al-Deri, President of the Wrestling and Judo Federation, praised the player preparation program, Victor Skrtov, the winner of the bronze medal in the under 73 kg weight in the Grand Prix of Asia and Oceania, and the bronze medal of the Russian Championship recently, as well as the player Ivan Rima Renko, participating in the heavyweight under 100 kg competitions, under the supervision of a coach The new Maldivian team, Bacal Vyasislav, oversaw the successful preparation program, Nasser Tamimi, Secretary General of the Federation, which began implementation after Touma won the Rio de Janeiro Medal 2016.

Al-Deri said: The World Championship represents the conclusion of the preparation of our players in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics, which begins next July 23, the Board of Directors of the Federation hopes to achieve in it the ambitions of the UAE judo, despite the circumstances of Corona, which affected the preparation program slightly as a result of the precautionary controls that accompanied the preparation during the last period.

He added: The World Championship has set the record in the history of participation in world championships, despite the pandemic conditions, as 130 countries have so far advanced, represented by 716 players, among which 11 Arab countries are next to the Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan. Syria, Morocco, Lebanon, and Yemen, as well as the 11-player refugee team, is participating in a wonderful community-based humanitarian initiative that is registered for Marius Pfizer, President of the International Federation.