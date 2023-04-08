Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The judo team started its camp in Japan yesterday, within the framework of the cooperation agreement between the Judo Federation and the Japanese University of Judo, in the framework of preparation for participation in the World Championships that will be held in the Qatari capital, Doha, from May 7 to May 13, and 57 countries have applied to participate so far, from Among them are 6 Arab countries, namely the first UAE national team, Bahrain, Morocco, Tunisia, Lebanon and Djibouti. The refugee judo team, which includes 8 male and female players, will also return to compete in the major international championships.

The list of our national team includes the player Batsu Altan, who participates in the weight of under 57 kg, and the players Shavili Gram (weight under 66 kg), Talal Shavili (weight under 81 kg), Gregory Aram (weight under 90 kg), and Zafer Aram (weight under 100 kg). And Mago is known as “weighing over 100 kg.” Former player Victor supervises the national team’s training.

The mission is headed by Nasser Al-Tamimi, Secretary-General of the Judo Federation, treasurer of the International Federation, who attends the meetings of the International Federation that are held in Doha on the sidelines of the World Championships.

On the other hand, Muhammad bin Thaloub Al-Dari, President of the Judo Federation, praised, during his phone call to Al-Tamimi, the head of the mission, the positive results achieved by the first team, during his participation in the Tbilisi Championships in Georgia and Antalya in Turkey, and contributed to the high ranking of the team and an increase in its score from qualifying points for the «Olympiad». Paris 2024″, a continuation of the brilliance of “Emirates Judo” during the previous Olympics, which began in “London 2012”, and then “Rio de Janeiro 2016”, winning a precious historical bronze, and participating in the “Tokyo 2020” tournament, leading to “Paris 2024”. , looking forward to winning a new medal in the next World Championships, as well as the Paris Olympics.