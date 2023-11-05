Judo | Martti Puumalainen won the European championship

Finnish judoka Martti Puumalainen won the EC heavyweight title.

Judo The European championships have been decided this week in Montpellier, France. Competing in the heavyweight division (over 100 kg) is the number one name for Finns on the tatami mat Martti Puumalainen.

The 26-year-old Mikkelin Judo graduate beat the Netherlands in the semifinals on Sunday Jelle Snippen and cleared his way to the final match in the evening. In the final, it was against a Georgian Guram Tushisviliwho has extensive experience in medal matches and award ceremonies of prestigious competitions.

In the final match, Puumalainen beat the Georgian with ippon and got to celebrate the EC gold.

From Puma coached by a Slovenian Rok Drakšičwho himself won the European championship ten years ago in Budapest in the 73-kilogram category.

The EC medal is the first EC judo medal won by a Finn in 30 years. Kajanian Jorma Korhonen took EC bronze in 1993.

Before Snippen, the 133-kilogram Puumalainen, who calls himself the “Mara bull”, cleared the way of the Serbian by Igor Vračari and Valery Endovitsky. The Russian Endovitski competes in the Games as a neutral athlete.

Besides sports, Puumalainen studies business administration at Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences. The belt rank of a Puumainen is 3rd dan. Also his brother Juho Puumalainen is a hard-level judoka.