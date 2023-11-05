Judo | Martti Puumalainen became an EC sensation – he quoted Seppo Räty after the victory

Martti Puumalainen ate well in France and, at 132 kilograms, knocked opponents out of his way.

Mikkelin Judo foster Martti Puumalainen, 26, was in top form on Sunday at the sport’s European Championships in France. The Finn won all four of his matches and celebrated the continental championship at the end of the day.

Georgia fell in the exciting final match Guram Tushisviliwho is the world champion from 2018 and the Olympic silver medalist from the Tokyo Games in 2021.

The Georgian showed the importance of routine in the early stages of the four-minute match and got the first point.

“I was in a dream, but it was also his kindness,” Puumalainen commented by phone from Montpellier.

There were only a few seconds left in the four-minute match time when the Finn struck back. He managed to kick the Georgian to the ground and almost onto his back. The situation was tied 1–1 and extra time was ahead.

Finnish faith in one’s own possibilities grew after a wonderful stretch.

“In overtime, I felt that Tushisvili froze a bit and I believed that I would find the keys to winning the match.”

The handsome kick that guaranteed the championship was not Puumalainen’s standard move.

“I don’t know where it came from. It was an improvised throw,” laughs Puumalainen.

In the Montpellier hall, the Finn seemed to be the crowd’s favorite.

“Even though I started the tournament ranked number one, Georgia is one of the big countries in the sport and the Finns are the underdogs.”

The sympathies of the French public were directed in the direction of the Finnish järkäle.

“I felt that the ‘ranuts’ were on my side.”

The French audience cheered on the Finn in Sunday’s final match.

Cinema country likes great stories.

“The underdog story was certainly suitable for a neutral French audience.”

Present there was also a large group of Finnish fans of the sport.

“I had time to meet them quickly on Saturday, when I was visiting the hall watching matches,” says Puumalainen.

His own matches were played on Sunday. First, a Serbian fell while handling the 132-kilogram “Marasonni”. Igor Vracar.

“Serbia was an easy piece.”

Next, the Russian faced off Valery Endovitsky.

“I was expecting a tight match, but less than a minute passed and the victory was mine,” Puumalainen recalled.

In the semi-final, the Finns faced the Netherlands Jelle Snippento whom he had lost earlier.

“Snippe was also quite unarmed.”

Week then Puumalainen fell in the first round of the Abu Dhabi tournament to a Russian To Tamerlan Basayevwhich was not included in the EM tatami.

“Despite the loss, I knew I was in good shape and believed in success in France.”

Puumalainen had not fought against the final opponent Tushisvili before.

“But at the training camp, we’ve sparred and I knew what was coming, and of course he also knew my fighting style.”

According to Puumalainen, Tushisvili was worse than he expected in the competition situation.

“But I was able to turn the match in my favor.”

Previous the blue and white judo competition medal is from 30 years ago, so Puumalainen’s championship ended the long wait.

“When I was 12 years old, there was talk that Finland would never get an adult medal again.”

Little Martti, who grew up in Mikkeli’s Otava, was a dissenter.

“I thought, if no one else, I’ll win that medal.”

The man from Puuma has adopted the nickname Marasonni, but does not want to tell the background of the name.

“I’ll reveal it one day, but I’ll keep it a secret for now.”

in Montpellier the Finn’s competition weight was 132 kg, while the scales usually show 130 kg.

“What is it Seppo Räty said after throwing the world record: ‘You came to eat good food’.”

French cuisine was suitable for people from Western Savonia.

“That was the secret of my success today.”

The man from Puuma is practically assured of a place in the Olympic Games in Paris, but he is not yet thinking about the arrival of the five rings.

“In April, there will be EC competitions again.”

The national judo team normally has zero tolerance for alcohol. Chairman of the Finnish Judo Federation Esa Niemi was handing out prizes and Puumalainen believes that Nieme will indulge in a couple of glasses.

“I believe Esa will give permission for the victory toast.”