Judo | Martti Puumalainen, 26, has the problem of a muscular man when shopping for clothes

Martti Puumalainen is one of Finland’s Olympic hopefuls in Paris 2024. On Saturday, he will compete for a World Championship medal in Doha. There was an unfortunate slip-up at the Judo World Championships, when it was not immediately understood that the Russian military judokas were to be removed from the participant lists. “It’s quite an outdated phrase that you can’t mix sports and politics.”

Iron is light when 130 kilograms and 185 centimeters Martti Puumalainen lifting weights in the air at Urhea’s gym at the Mäkelänrinte sports academy.

Due to the upcoming World Championships, the program only includes light lifting, but you can lift 170 kilos easily from the bench.

“I should gain 200 kilos,” the 26-year-old Finland’s best male judoka laughs.

Puumalainen is in his prime as a judoka. On Saturday, he will compete for world championship medals in Doha. Heavyweight matches are reviewed in one day. 5–6 match wins are required for medals.

Puumalainen still doesn’t know who he will face first of the 42 contestants in the series. Or would know, but he doesn’t want to know.

“All the competitors are so familiar that it doesn’t matter who comes. My coach knows which one of them will meet first.”

The Puma player is coached by the Slovenian judo European champion Rok Drakšič, who is also responsible for coaching the entire Finnish national team. Judo has a system centered on the national team, where all the best are concentrated in Urhea.

“It’s the only option if you want to succeed internationally,” says Puumalainen.

Because of the bravery, Puumalainen moved to live near it. The training trip takes eight minutes on foot.

“ “Mass is useful up to a certain point.”

One opponents may be French Teddy Riner. He is a nine-time world champion in the sport and a two-time Olympic champion. Riner is more than two meters tall, and his weight is on the better side of 140 kilos.

Strength and mass cannot be underestimated, even though judo is a sport where you also have to be fast, agile and witty. The keys must have compression force.

There is no weight limit in judo’s heavyweight division, as in wrestling, where the upper limit is 130 kilograms.

“Mass is useful up to a certain point. It’s harder to throw if it’s heavier.”

Previously, Puumalainen competed in the category under one hundred kilograms, for which he started to be too heavy. In the fall of 2018, he changed to more than a hundred kilos.

Changing the series was worth it. The following fall, Puumalainen took over bronze in the under-23 European Championships in Russia.

“I had to put on a lot of weight to start gaining more mass. I believed that I would be strong and big enough for this series.”

Power acquisition alone was not enough. Food began to be consumed twice as much as before.

“Normally I ate one plate, now I had to eat two. When the weight started to increase, my endurance suffered a bit at first. There is no problem with that nowadays. I can take it. When I sometimes stop, a lot of mass comes off,” says Puumalainen.

The wardrobe was also changed when the old clothes became small.

“I don’t digga to buy clothes when I feel like I can’t find the right sizes.”

“ “I don’t stress about the Olympic place.”

Martti Puumalainen trains ten times a week. Monday is a rest day from training.

Mass must keep big for years to come. The Puumalainen says he takes it one race at a time and doesn’t think too far ahead.

“Now the goal is a World Cup medal. The next games will come when they come, but I also want that Olympic medal”, Puumalainen is already slightly opening the door to the 2024 Olympic Games.

Olympic judo participants are selected through a separate point system. The first year to count towards the Olympic ranking ends at the end of June. In the first period, you get 500 points for winning a tournament. In the second period, starting at the beginning of July, you get a thousand points for a win.

When all the points are added up, the top 16 in the ranking get to compete for Olympic medals in Paris, where Riner will seek his third gold in front of the home crowd.

Puumalainen belongs to Finnish Olympic hopefuls.

“I’m not stressed about the Olympic place, but I’m already in a good position,” says Puumalainen.

Major the relief is that all the high-level Russian judokas probably won’t and can’t qualify for the Olympics because of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Judo is a big military sport in many countries, such as in Russia.

In its guidelines, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommends that Russian and Belarusian athletes not be admitted to international competitions. However, the international sports federations decide on the matter independently.

The International Judo Federation (IJF) previously decided that the Russians would be allowed to participate in the World Championships as neutral athletes and without national symbols, but the situation changed almost at the last moment.

There is a point in the conditions drawn up by Kok that the athletes may not support Russia’s war efforts. There was an embarrassing mistake in complying with the clause, when the IJF announced that it had found eight judokas working in the Russian army only after the Ukrainian boycott threat.

Now 19 Russian and Belarusian judokas, 10 men and 9 women, are competing in Doha as neutral athletes. Russians among them Tamerlan Bashayev and Inal Tasoyev compete in Puumalainen’s weight class.

In 2021, Bashayev competed for Olympic bronze and World Championship silver. He won the Junior World Championship in 2015. Tasoyev is the 2019 World Championship silver medalist.

Ukraine did not withdraw its boycott threat, even though Russian military judokas were brutally removed from the World Cup tatami mats.

“In Finland, there was no talk of going to the World Championships. Many people knew that most Russians are soldiers. I know Russian judokas, but sometimes there is quite a big language barrier,” says Puumalainen.

“ “It’s quite an outdated phrase that you can’t mix sports and politics.”

Martti Puumalainen’s knuckles have the compression force needed in judo.

Its on the other hand, the Finns are not going to the military World Cup in the summer if the Russians are there.

“The Soldiers’ World Cup is its own story,” says Puumalainen, who coaches in the Santahamina garrison.

Puumalainen serves in the sports forces as a sports non-commissioned officer. The temporary pension ends at the end of this year, but Puumalainen plans to apply for an extension.

“It’s quite an outdated saying that you can’t mix sports and politics. In the past, they lied that it wasn’t heard.”

Wrestlers too Elias Kuosmanen and Arvi Savolainen are in Santahamina as exercise non-commissioned officers, such as a gunner Aleksi Leppä and as a new world championship medalist in gymnastics Emil Soravuo.

“That Russia thing makes me think. We just have to trust in a better world.”

Judo The man from Puuma has been playing since he was six years old and has therefore been practicing the sport for twenty years. He has also played floorball, swam and orienteering.

The Puumalainen from Otava, Mikkeli discovered judo with his older brother Juho.

“My godfather recommended to our father that we introduce the boys to judo. That’s where it started. Juho is at a good national level. I’m better, even though Juho leads in mutual matches when he’s a year and a half older.”

Puumalainen says he actively follows sports, although he only watches judo and freestyle wrestling on TV.

“I dare to say that I am pretty well informed about all sports. In my own sport, the games are a holiday, as it should be. Win or lose, judo continues.”

Judo World Championships in Doha. The men’s heavyweight division will be held on Saturday.

Martti Puumalainen is one of the scholarship athletes of the Ministry of Education and Culture.

Read more: “I heard a loud bang from my leg” – Finland’s best gymnast Emil Soravuo’s Achilles tendon broke

Read more: Aleksi Lepä’s nightmare came true – a habit allowed for 20 years suddenly became forbidden