Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Khor Fakkan was crowned with the title of His Highness the President of the State Judo Cup for the 2022-2023 season, for the junior and junior categories, which was held in the Ittihad Kalba Club Hall, under the auspices of Mohammed bin Thaloub Al Darei, President of the Federation, in cooperation with the Sharjah Sports Council, with the participation of 200 players.

The “Golden Team” was crowned with 18 medals at the junior level, including 6 golds, 5 silvers, 3 bronzes, and 4 medals for fourth place. Sharjah came in second place, Fujairah for martial arts third, followed by Sharjah for Self-Defense and Kalba Union.

At the junior level, Khor Fakkan won 7 medals, including 3 golds and 4 bronzes, followed by Fujairah Martial Arts, Sharjah, Kalba Union, Sharjah Self-Defense, and Victory.

At the end of the tournament, commemorative shields were exchanged and the champions were crowned, in the presence of Muhammad Jassim Al-Sajwani, Assistant Secretary of the Federation, Issa Musa Bin Howiden, Chairman of the Judo Clubs and Centers Committee in the eastern and northern regions of the Judo Federation, Salem Al-Naqbi, President of Khorfakkan Club, and Omar Bin Hanifa, Chairman of the Temporary Committee of the Kalba Union Club. And Abdullah Zainal, the individual games supervisor in Khorfakkan, Ali Obaid, the individual games supervisor at the Kalba Federation, and Shaaban Al-Sayed, the technical director of the federation, to bring down the curtain on the competitions of this age group that were transmitted through the federation’s website, and their competitions continued at the level of the youth category, with the participation of 100 players.

Ibn Thaloub praised the distinguished technical level with which the precious tournament came out in all respects, congratulating Khorfakkan on the wonderful technical boom, which was translated by the age-stage sector, with an exciting victory that deserved praise, hoping that it would be an incentive for all clubs in the next season, which the federation prepared for in a “dress.” New”, wishing success to all clubs, and thanking the Sharjah Sports Council and Ittihad Kalba Club for their good hosting.