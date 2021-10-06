At the end of the first day, therefore, Italy immediately dropped three aces and with these it has grabbed the top of the medal table, a random title but to be interpreted as a promise of these young women and their male peers that any speech is intended to be made in perspective of Paris 2024 cannot ignore their names and, at this point, also their titles. “I am experiencing so many emotions that it is difficult for me to explain. – said Assunta Scutto – Today was my day even if this morning I still didn’t know it. Of course, I wanted to win because it is a world championship and because it is played at home, but I was so tense in the first match that on balance it became the most difficult of my entire race. The rest went smoothly with extreme linearity and was simply perfect ”.

ZOOM ON THE ENCOUNTERS

Assunta Scutto conquered the world crown of 48 kg with four victories, over the Uzbek Khalimajon Kurbonova, over her teammate Asia Advanced, then climbed up to third place, over the French Lea Beres and in the final over the Russian Irena Khubulova, immobilized at the beginning of the meeting. An apotheosis accompanied by the splendid third place of Asia Advanced, a seventeen-year-old Roman who bowed only to the pupil of Gianni Maddaloni, equally deserving a place on the podium with the victories over the Mexican Ana Toy, the Israeli Sindi Vainshtein, the Brazilian Alexia Nascimento (Bra) and finally on the Bulgarian Anastasiia Balaban. “I am very happy, because I did not in the least expect to take this medal. -Said Asia Advanced- I came to Olbia to have fun and with the aim of giving 100% and now I still have to realize, because the emotion is really a lot ”. Superlative race was also that of the seventeen-year-old Sicilian Giulia Carna, who conquered the final of 52 kg with veteran authority overcoming the Israeli Sheili Lopez, the Portuguese Teresa Santos, the Spanish Marina Castello Diez and the Kosovar Erza Muminoviq. Giulia also fought well in the final with the French Chloe Devictor, but was forced to give way to her opponent who was good at surprising her a few seconds from the end with a half point in counter technique. The satisfaction of the Azzurri coaches is palpable, even for the seven athletes who failed to make it to the final block today: “We are satisfied – they said – also for how the boys fought, this is a team that is growing and is demonstrating at every race “.