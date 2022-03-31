Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Tomorrow morning, the Antalya Grand Slam Judo Championship 2022 will start in Turkey, which will continue until next Sunday, and will witness the participation of 531 male and female players from 64 countries, including 5 Arab teams who are next to the UAE, Morocco, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen.

Our team has completed its preparations for the tournament, with a mission headed by Nasser Al-Tamimi, Secretary-General of the Federation and Treasurer of the International Federation of the Game, and includes the rising quintet Saeed Al-Naqbi, who is participating for the first time in an international external championship and competing in the weight under 73 kg, and Maju Maarouf in the weight above 100 kg, as well as Noghzari Tatala, who won the under-81 kg weight, and all three of them won gold in the “Arabia Jordan” recently, and the team is also present in the team, Joram Shvili, “21 years old”, who is participating in the under-66 kg competitions, and Gregorian Aram “23 years”, the reserve player in the under-90 weight. kg.

Yesterday, in a telephone call with Nasser Al-Tamimi, Muhammad bin Thaloub Al-Dari, head of the Wrestling and Judo Federation, reassured the team before the start of the championship competitions, and checked the team’s readiness before the start of the preliminary round matches, which witness the participation of the most prominent champions of recent tournaments, such as the French team and the runners-up in Paris in Last February, Mongolia the third, Georgia fourth, and Belgium fifth overall, while the Japanese team, the holder of the last Paris championship, is absent from Antalya. Good luck elect.