Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The judo team continues its training during the indoor camp in Abu Dhabi, in preparation for travel next Thursday to Tajikistan to participate in the Dushanbe Grand Prix Championship, which will be held from the 2nd to the 4th of next June.

The delegation is headed by Nasser Al-Tamimi, Secretary-General of the Judo Federation and Treasurer of the International Federation, and includes 5 individuals, including the two players, Bashir (weight under 52 kg), and Batsu (weight under 57 kg), and 3 players, Narmand (weight under 66 kg), and Aram. Weight under 90 kg, known as “weight over 100 kg”, and the training of the national team is supervised by former international player Victor.

Muhammad bin Thaloub Al-Dari, President of the Federation, indicated that the preparation of the first team continues, as part of its preparation plan for the “Paris Olympics 2024”, by setting up a camp in Tajikistan immediately after the Dushanbe Grand Prix Championship, and it continues until June 14, as part of preparations for the Astana Grand Slam Championship «Kazakhstan 2023». », which will be held from June 16 to 18, after which the national team will continue in an international camp for a week in the same region, to compete in the Mongolian Grand Slam Championship from June 24 to 26.

He said: In July, the national team will move to a arduous training camp in the mountains of Bulgaria, in preparation for the “Masters” tournament, which will be held in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, from August 4 to 6, and will witness the participation of the 36 best ranked players in the world, as well as all the players of our first national team.