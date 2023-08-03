

Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The judo team will start its career, on Friday, in the “Grand Master of Judo” championship, which will start in the “Bab Lazloa” hall in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, under the supervision of the International Federation, in light of the draw that takes place, this evening, “Thursday”, via video technology, and the competitions will continue until Next Sunday, with the participation of 419 male and female players representing 59 countries, with prizes amounting to 196 thousand euros, and including the best judo teams in the world, in search of qualification for the “Paris Olympics 2024”.

The appearance of our team in the opening round of the tournament comes through the lightweight competitions, with the participation of Bashirat Khroudi in the preliminary qualifiers under 52 kg, and it includes 30 players of different nationalities, including Krasanci, the champion of Kosovo, who won the gold in “Tokyo 2020”, while Narmand Bayan is playing his first match in Under 66 kg, it includes 66 of the world’s top ranked players.

Our team will continue its matches tomorrow in the “Masters” with a match played by Talal Shaveli in the weight of under 81 kg, and the conclusion on the last day with the participation of Dhofar Kosouf in the weight of under 100 kg, and Marouf Omar in the weight of over 100 kg.

