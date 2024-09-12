Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Judo Federation will launch its new season on Saturday morning by holding the Federation Cup Championship for Juniors and Youth, at the new Federation Hall in Bani Yas area. This is a rehearsal for the capabilities of the new Federation Hall before its official opening. The list of participants after the registration period closed the day before yesterday, according to the tournament regulations, included 180 players from the two male categories. The Junior category included 120 players born in ((2007 – 2008 – 2009)), while the Youth category list included 60 players born in ((2004 – 2005 – 2006)), and the Junior category weights were determined at 8 weights: under 50 kg, 55, 60, 66, 73, 81, under 90 kg and over 90 kg. While the Youth competitions will witness 7 weights: under 55 kg, 60, 66, 73, 81, under 90 and over 90 kg.

The first Judo Federation Championships will witness the participation of 9 clubs and academies, namely Fujairah Martial Arts Club, Kalba, Khorfakkan, Sharjah Sports Club, Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club, Al Nasr Club, in addition to Nogueira, Limpex, and Materna Academies. The official weigh-in for the participants in the championship will take place starting at 5:30 pm today at the Federation Hall in Bani Yas, Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club, and Khorfakkan Club.

The Technical Committee for Local Judo has assigned the technical staff of the national teams to follow up on the championship competitions in order to select the most promising talents to support the age groups within the Federation’s plan that focuses on caring for emerging players in preparation for upcoming participations, most notably the World School Games, which will be held in the Kingdom of Bahrain from October 23 to 31.