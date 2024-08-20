Judo | Emilia Kanerva’s diary entries about weight loss are a dive into absurdity: “I think there should be an age limit”

Emilia Kanerva’s weight lifting during her career was unhealthy and senseless at worst. The former top judoka learned the hard way how to drop a weight class smartly.

“There is feelings of malaise and hunger,” reads Emilia Kanervan in a blue-covered notebook.

The diary entry is from a February Monday in 2018. On Friday of the same week, the top judoka weighed five kilograms less.

“That was the time when weightlifting didn’t make any sense,” Kanerva, 25, says.

The Finnish judoka stopped the top sport in January. Kanerva did not lose to a single Finn for 12 years and achieved 15 WC gold medals as well as junior WC and EC medals.

According to Kanerva, weightlifting, i.e. losing weight before the competition and the problems it causes, is not talked about in judo circles. Smart weight pulling is also not taught, but you have to learn the methods that suit you on your own.

Now the former top judoka talks about his harsh experiences and valuable lessons in the weight class sport.

Heather dropped to a lower weight class for the first time at the European Junior Championships at the age of 17.

Before that, her close circle did not allow the young woman to lose weight. The parents and the coach entered Kanerva in the weight class in which he naturally fit.

Kanerva is grateful for that. According to him, especially young female judokas are more sensitive to the negative effects of weightlifting.

“I know many people who have developed an eating disorder, and their careers have ended because of it. I think there should be an age limit.”

According to Kanerva, it’s more important to exercise well and prioritize health than success.

“Weightlifting is idolized. It’s considered cool that you lose five kilos a day,” says Kanerva.

“But who thinks that’s healthy?”

“ “It was such a bummer to go to the Games, when you had to drop an absurd amount again.”

Kanerva says that weightlifting is easier for men. Women’s bodies naturally have less fluid to sweat out.

heather my own weight lifting slowly started to go further and further away from healthy. In 2018, he could lose five kilograms in five days to fit into the 63-kilogram weight class.

In the last days, Kanerva, in her twenties, lived mostly on chocolate. On weigh-in days, you could eat as many grams of it as the scale showed below the competition weight.

Kanerva says that she weighed herself more than 25 times a day before the games.

“It was such a bummer to go to the Games, when you had to drop an absurd amount again. All the focus was on the elimination and not on the competition,” says Kanerva.

“I learned it doesn’t work.”

Kanerva says that her weight fluctuated wildly. When after the race I was finally able to eat and drink again, my weight could increase by up to seven kilos in a day.

Then the weight was sweated off again for the next week’s games. The methods of weight pulling sound the strangest to those who trample the habit.

An underlayer is worn under the plastic sweatsuit, which absorbs sweat. More layers of clothes are put on top of the suit.

“ “The tongue is white when you are so thirsty.”

The black sweat suit became familiar to Kanerva during his career.

“Yes, a couple of times I was looked at like some kind of psychopath when I was jogging with a beanie on in the summer heat.”

Kanerva says that she also got surprised looks from flight attendants when she asked for a cup of ice – without a drink. The liquid would have weighed too much on the scale. So the judokas traveling to the competition sipped ice cubes to quench their thirst.

“The worst thing about weightlifting is the feeling of thirst. The tongue is white at that point when there is such a strong thirst.”

“ “Although it may sound like the more you lose the better you do, that’s not always the case.”

During his career, Kanerva kept a diary of weightlifting at the Games.

For heather the turning point was the beginning of the corona pandemic. There was no need to lose weight for a long time because I couldn’t compete.

“Corona saved me. During that time, I lost weight permanently enough that it was smart to drop down to my own weight class.”

“I used to lie to myself that weightlifting wasn’t that bad.”

However, the truth was revealed from the diary entries. After the race tube took a break, Kanerva had time to read his blue-covered notebook in more detail.

The first pages of the notebook read the daily weights, food and workouts. Through that, he had learned which style made the weight fall most effectively.

Later, Kanerva also started to write down her experiences during weightlifting in a notebook.

“Reading the reviews afterwards helped me realize that it didn’t make sense.”

During the competition break, Kanerva says that she slowly and healthily dropped closer to her weight class, which made weightlifting for the post-pandemic competitions easier and healthier.

During the end of his career, Kanerva lost a few kilos during the week so that his weight was already below the required limit on the morning of the weigh-in. This way, the top judoka no longer had to waste energy on jumping the day before the competition.

Kanerva says that there were no more feelings of lethargy and lack of energy in recent years. He also noticed that the power levels were maintained better.

“Although it may sound like the more you lose the better you do, that’s not always the case.”

“The body does not automatically recover overnight.”

Kanerva emphasizes that different weight pulling methods work for every athlete.

“ “But I have decided that I will never pull weight again.”

The last challenge of Emilia Kanerva’s career was the European Championships in November 2023.

Although the last few years were easier in terms of weightlifting, according to Kanerva, quitting judo was the right decision.

He works in his hometown Kirkkonummi as a middle school teacher and plays sports for his own pleasure.

“I get to enjoy life and judo stress-free.”

A big factor behind Kanerva’s decision to quit were the changes made by the Judo League, which Kanerva talked about on Instagram when announcing the end of his career.

Kanerva wrote in his publication that the changes did not suit him as an individual. Due to disagreements, Finland’s best female judoka was dropped from the top group, and she lost her funding.

“That publication caused a good discussion.”

Kanerva says that the judo federation does a lot of right things that work for some of the athletes. There were even two male judokas at the Paris Olympics.

“There was also a message from the union that things are developing all the time, going in a better direction. I’m glad I opened my mouth.”

After the termination decision, Kanerva did not step into a judo gym for a few months. Now he trains once a week with other retired judokas.

“I’ve gotten back into the sport and remembered why it’s fun,” says Kanerva.

“But I have decided that I will never pull weight again.”

Kanerva walking to his home gym built in a civilian shelter in Kirkkonummi, where he currently trains once a week.