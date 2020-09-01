Judo, the most popular contact sport in France, is trying to adapt to the coronavirus crisis with a very strict health protocol. In full re-entry, the clubs fear a rejection on behalf of the members vis-a-vis the risks of contamination during the fights.

How to adapt to the coronavirus for the thousands of sports associations in France, while the start of the school year signals the return of practitioners? Protocols had to be defined to reassure them. The situation is particularly complex in contact sports. The most practiced in France is judo, with 525,000 members in France in 2019. Some clubs fear 30% to 50% fewer members.

Obviously, when you do judo, the distance, you can’t have it.Thierry dibertjudo teacher

At the start of the session, the collective salute is distanced, but the fights are done without the mask, melee. What potentially curb the desires of judo, concedes Thierry Dibert, professor in the Paris region: “I can hear and I can understand that people are hesitant. Unfortunately, we are not immune to anything.”

Sébastien Argense, head of the Nihon Dojo in the 12th arrondissement of Paris, wonders if memberships will drop. “The old ones are coming back, he notes. But it’s true that we always have concerns about newcomers. “ The club has a lot of requests for information to know what is the sanitary protocol and if the practice resumes under the same conditions as before. “So there is some concern, but the good thing is that people are calling”, welcomes Sébastien Argense.

To reassure, the Federation has implemented a health protocol. The judokas must arrive showered and dressed, and use hydroalcoholic gel between each bout. But these constraints cannot be respected everywhere, especially when the club trains in a public hall, such as that of Raymond Demonière, in the 20th arrondissement.

“For the shower it will not be possible, because the changing rooms are closed for the moment. There are other associations which also use this room, so we cannot do what we want in the room”, he explains. “We will ask the parents that the children arrive in kimono with the tracksuit over them. In the room, we will allocate a chair to each. On this chair, they will put their things.”

It doesn’t bother me, it doesn’t bother me too much.Nils, young judo practitionerto franceinfo

Karim is not against all these rules: “If we follow the protocols and everything that has been announced on sanitary conditions, there is no reason.” For the young man, the practice of sport remains very important. “There is stress management, the need to sweat, to evacuate, to talk, to meet other people.”

This summer, the protocol was tested three times a week during the summer dojos. No Covid-19 contamination has been reported.