The judo team bid farewell to the Tbilisi Grand Slam tournament, which was concluded in Georgia, with the loss of Ivan Remarenko in the second round, in a weight of less than 100 kilograms, in front of the champion of Georgia and Nice Sanbladis (22 years), to reach the final round, and thus our team moves to participate in the scheduled Asian championship Its stay in Kyrgyzstan next April, as part of the preparation program for the Tokyo Olympics scheduled for next July, and preceded by the team’s participation in the World Judo Championship in the first week of June in the Hungarian capital, Budapest.

By losing Ivan, he joins Victor, who went out on the first day of the tournament against Bulgarian Mark Hristov in a weight of under 73 kilograms, knowing that Viktor and Evan qualified for the Olympiad, and their participation in “Talbisei Grand Slam” comes as part of the preparation program set by the Federation of Wrestling and Judo after the Brazilian Championship During which Toma won the bronze medal.

The Talbisi championship witnessed the participation of 452 male and female athletes from 80 countries, including 8 Arab countries, represented in the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Algeria and Qatar, and witnessed a strict system around Corona tests and measures for the success of the event in cooperation with the local organizing committee and the authorities In Tbilisi, the strict adherence to the precautionary measures and examination of more than 2,500 participants in the event led to the detection of 12 positive cases, including 3 athletes and 3 coaches, before the start of the tournament, and they were all quarantined.