Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The judo team has joined the Uzbekistan camp, with the start of the second phase of preparation for the World Championships, which will be hosted by Abu Dhabi from next May 19, followed by the Paris Olympics in July.

The UAE judo Olympic list has included 5 players so far, namely Narmand Bayan (weight – under 66 kg), Talal Shafeli (weight – under 81 kg), Dhafer Aram (weight – under 100 kg), Omar Marouf (weight – over 100 kg), and Bashirat Kharudi. Under-52 kg,” while Batsu Altan came close with her advanced score of points in the under-57 kg, as well as Karim Abdul Latif in the under-73 kg, following their positive participation in the “Baku Grand Slam” tournament, which concludes today in Azerbaijan, and Gregory Aram is competing for qualification. In weight under 90 kg.

The Tashkent Grand Slam Championship in Uzbekistan, which will be held from the first to the third of next March, will witness the participation of our team with 8 players, with the aim of further preparation for the next stage. The Tashkent Championship so far includes 400 players, both male and female, from 63 countries, including 5 Arab teams represented in the Emirates. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Morocco and Lebanon.

Our young player, Karim Abdel Latif, concluded his career in the “Baku Grand Slam”, in the under-73 kg competition, by defeating the Bulgarian champion, Christof Mark, in the light middleweight division, which includes the most prominent ranked players in the world, and he lost to Abu Bakr Shirov, the champion of Tajikistan, with a golden goal, and the winner of the silver weight division. , following his loss to the champion of Azerbaijan, which topped the tournament on its second day.