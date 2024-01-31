Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The delegation of our first judo team will arrive in France tomorrow, Thursday, in preparation for participation in the “Paris Grand Slam” judo tournament, which begins Friday and continues until next Sunday, with the participation of 661 male and female players from 110 countries, including 10 Arab countries, represented by the teams of the Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Tunisia, Lebanon, Algeria, and Djibouti.

Our team’s delegation to the major tournament is headed by Nasser Al-Tamimi, member of the National Olympic Committee, Secretary General of the Federation, and Treasurer of the International Judo Federation, along with coach Victor. It includes Bashirat Kharudi, who is participating in the (under 52 kg) and Batsu Altan (under 57 kg) competitions. , Narmand Bayan (under 66 kg), Karim Abdellatif (under 73 kg), Talal Shafeli (under 81 kg), Gregory Aram (under 90 kg), Dhafer Aram (under 100 kg), and Omar Maarouf (under 100 kg). above 100 kg).

The participation of the first judo team, with 8 individuals, comes as part of its preparation program for the 2024 Paris Olympics, after UAE Judo has ensured the participation of 5 players so far in the upcoming Paris Games, which are preceded by the World Judo Grand Qualifying Championship, which will be hosted by Abu Dhabi during the period from 19 to 24 next May.

Tomorrow afternoon, our team is awaiting the draw for the Paris Championship, which will be held via video technology, from the “Dodo de Paris Arena” hall in preparation for the start of the championship matches the day after tomorrow, Friday morning, at the “Akura Arena Bercy” hall in Paris, which will witness the qualitative participation of world-class players.

Mohammed bin Thaloub Al-Darai, President of the Judo Federation, was keen to contact the delegation during its last training camp, which was held at the camp grounds in Portugal before traveling to Paris, to check on the health of the injured and everyone’s readiness for the upcoming Paris Championship, and urged them to redouble their efforts in a way that reflects the bright face of UAE sports.