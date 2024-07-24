Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The draw for the judo competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be held at 2:00 pm tomorrow, Thursday. The official competitions will start at 10:00 am next Saturday and will continue at the individual level until August 2.

The tournament draw ceremony will be conducted according to the electronic system and in accordance with the latest standards followed in judo at the global level, taking into account the levels of the participants, and in accordance with the International Judo Federation’s world ranking for the year 2024, in preparation for the start of the competitions for each weight in the men’s and women’s categories.

The draw will be attended by members of the International Judo Federation, which includes more than 200 countries, committees and organizations. 378 male and female players from 122 countries and organizations are participating in the current Paris session.

This session will witness the participation of 12 Arab countries in the judo competitions, namely the teams of the UAE, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Bahrain, Palestine, Tunisia, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Djibouti and Yemen, as the International Judo Federation is keen on gender equality, and this represents one of the basic requirements that emerged from the Abu Dhabi symposium, which was held on the sidelines of the World Judo Championship, which was recently held under the slogan “Judo for Peace”, and which witnessed a record participation of 110 countries.

The upcoming participation in the Olympics is the fifth in a row for our national team, and its matches will begin according to the official schedule of the tournament next Sunday, with the participation of our player Bashirat Khorudi in the women’s lightweight competition under 52 kg, and player Narmand Bayan playing in the men’s weight under 66 kg. The second appearance of our national team will be next Tuesday with the participation of our player Talal Shavili in the light middleweight under 81 kg, while our player Aram Grigoryan will play in the heavyweight competition under 90 kg next Wednesday. On Thursday, August 1, our player Zafer Aram will participate in the weight under 100 kg, while our participation in the heavyweight over 100 kg will be concluded by our player Omar Marouf.

On the other hand, our Judo team delegation will arrive today from Barcelona with the conclusion of the training camp that was held there. The delegation is headed by Nasser Al-Tamimi, member of the National Olympic Committee, Secretary General of the Judo Federation, and Treasurer of the International Federation. It includes coach Victor and his assistant Ivan, along with 6 individuals.