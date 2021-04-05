Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Our national judo team arrived in Kyrgyzstan today, in preparation for the Asian and Oceania Grand Prix, scheduled for the city of Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan tomorrow over a period of 4 days, with the participation of 30 countries represented by 216 players, including 27 male and female athletes from 9 Arab countries, which are next to the Emirates, Bahrain Which participates with two players, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, which participates with 7 players, and Lebanon and Qatar, which participate with four players and one player, Syria, and Yemen.

The participation of our team comes with the players Viktor Skrtov “weight of 73 kg” and Ivan Remarenko “weight of 100 kg” and led by the Moldovan coach Bacal Viasislav. The two players qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with points more than a year ago, and they are participating in the international calendar in preparation for the major world event.

Muhammad bin Thaaloub Al-Deri, President of the Federation, had renewed his confidence in the first judo team after bidding farewell to the Tbilisi Grand Slam 2021 tournament, which was recently hosted by the Georgian Federation, and it provided a high technical benefit to our players for their high technical level.

The next team’s program includes participation in the 2021 World Championships, in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, next June, which represents the last chance to qualify for the Olympiad.