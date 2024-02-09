Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Board of Directors of the Judo Federation, headed by Mohammed bin Thaloub Al-Darai, approved the program for the preparation and participation of the judo team, until the date of participation in the “Paris 2024” Olympic Games, which will be held next July, with the participation of our first team, which so far includes 5 players, as a historical achievement for UAE sports. This will be preceded by hosting the World Judo Championship in Abu Dhabi from May 18 to 24, as the conclusion of the qualifying tournaments by the International Judo Federation for the next Olympics.

Today, the judo team concludes its camp in Georgia as part of its annual program in preparation for the next Olympics, and the previous participations begin with the “Baku Grand Slam” tournament, which will be held in Azerbaijan from February 16 to 18, and will witness the participation of our player Batsu Altan in the weight category under 57 kg. The player, Karim Abdel Latif, in the under-73 kg category, has included 63 countries, including 3 Arab Gulf countries, namely the Emirates, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

The Baku tournament will be followed by the establishment of another camp in Uzbekistan in preparation for participation in the “Tashkent Grand Slam” tournament, which will be held during the period from the first to the third of next March, and its lists witnessed the submission of 51 countries to participate, including 4 Arab countries represented by the teams of the Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Morocco. This will be followed by several tournaments before the next World Championship.