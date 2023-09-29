Judo | An amazing situation: A top judoka punched an opponent in the face

The semifinals of the Asian Games turned into a strange play.

29.9. 12:04 p.m | Updated 29.9. 21:17

South Korean judoka Lee Hyukyeong was rejected in the semifinal match of the 48 kg category of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Hyekyeong hit his Kazakh opponent with an open palm Abiba Abuzhakynova to the face. Hitting the opponent is forbidden in judo.

Abuzhakynova fell to her knees, holding her face and pounding the tatami in her agony.

Hyekyeong put his hand on his opponent’s back and tried to comfort him, but the referee ordered him to move away.

The TV pictures showed how Abuzhakynova had a bloody scar under her eye.

After the rejection, Hyekyeong burst into tears and left the mat with tears in her eyes. The Chinese audience booed.

At the moment of decision, the match was 0-0 and there were just over two minutes left.

South China Morning Post reported that the incident had sparked heated debate on Chinese social media.

Some of the commentators considered Hyekyeong’s blow unintentional and Abuzhakynova’s reaction as overshooting. According to others, the motive of the hit did not matter in the situation and the referee had no other choice but to disc Hyekyeong.

Abuzhaknynova lost the final match to Japan Natsumi to Tsunoda. The discus, on the other hand, ended Hyekyeong’s tournament.

He was not allowed to compete in the bronze medal match, instead the medal went to Uzbekistanin Kurbonova for Khalimajon.

Correction 9/29/2023 at 9:17 p.m.: Corrected Lee Hyekyeong’s spelling.