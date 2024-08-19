Judo | A severe punishment for the Swedish Olympic medalist

Judo|Tara Babulfath got to keep her bronze medal.

in Paris Swedish judoka who won Olympic bronze Tara Babulfath has been banned from competition for three months by the disciplinary body of the International Judo Federation, says the Swedish public broadcasting company SVT.

18-year-old Babulfath was penalized for refusing to leave the tatami after losing to Japan in the semi-finals Natsumi to Tsunoda. Babulfath protested the referees’ decision to give him the three warnings that led to his disqualification.

The disciplinary body would ban Babulfathi from competition for the period of 30.7.–30.10. The ban takes effect retroactively. During that time, Babulfath is allowed to train on a limited basis, and for example, he is not allowed to travel abroad to training camps.

However, in its decision, the disciplinary body held that Babulfath did not behave aggressively when he protested. He gets to keep his Paris bronze medal.

“It’s tough. Judo is the best I know, and camping abroad and competitions are what I live for,” Babulfath told SVT.

Swedish according to him, he protested because he genuinely believed the judge had made a mistake. The fact that the Olympics are every four years also influenced Babulfath’s reaction.

“What can be done about it? To step off the mat and think for the next four years, should I have said something? However, I won’t do that again, and I learned a hard lesson.”

Babulfath has no plans to appeal his punishment. The next Summer Olympics will be contested in 2028 in Los Angeles.