SalaryHow much do you earn? We ask a Dutch person that every week. Today: Judith (25) works 32 hours a week at an ICT company where she does marketing and internal and external communication.
What do you earn?
,,I earn 1770 net per month. Gross it is 2500 based on 40 hours. “
Happy with?
,,I am happy, but there is still room for more. Coincidentally, I was offered a new contract last week. I said, I’ll take it home. I searched the internet and found out that 2500 is a starting salary. But because I also did an internship here, I come in with a backpack of knowledge. A new person has to be trained, that is no longer necessary for me. So I would like to add 200 euros. I wanted to have the conversation yesterday, but I’m taking it over the weekend. That’s a shame because my boss is in the best mood on Friday.”
How do you like having such a conversation?
“I think it’s a bit exciting. But when I hear how my colleagues have such a conversation, they go in with a straight leg. I’m just trying to stay cool. The relationship with my boss is quite informal. On Fridays we often drink a beer together. But I have learned that if I enter into such a conversation, it is hard against hard and he is not the employer on Friday afternoon. He thinks of his own wallet and so should I.”
Have you negotiated your salary before?
“I’ve asked for a raise before. That was my first contract after I graduated. They wanted to continue with the same salary, then I said, I would like some extra. My gross salary was 2350 and I said 2700 euros. Then they said: let’s do 2500 euros first and then we’ll look further. The nice thing about this is that I can come back to his words in this conversation. It was educational, but I also find it exciting. I am a 25-year-old girl sitting opposite two 50-year-old men who can talk well.”
Quote
I’m a 25-year-old girl sitting across from two 50-year-old men who can talk well
What if they say no to your raise request?
“Then I ask what needs to be done to get it done and whether we can meet again in six months.”
Do you know what your colleagues earn?
“I know about one colleague. I deal well with him. I always ask him questions about these kinds of things. He has been working there for a bit longer, in a different position, so it is difficult to compare. I have good contact with two former classmates and we send our contract to each other. I do learn a lesson from that. This way one earns more, but also has to arrange everything. He has no travel allowance, no laptop and no pension savings like I all have. That got me thinking: money is not everything, the secondary conditions are also very important.”
Does Judith earn enough?
Age: 25
Number of years of work experience: 2
Number of working hours per week: 32
Education: HBO
Function: Marketing & communication
Industry: IT
Number of employees: up to 20 employees
Country of residence of the head office: The Netherlands
Managerial: no
Budget responsibility: up to 10,000 euros
According to the Salary Guide the average salary for her position is EUR 2583 gross. For men it is 2772 euros. “I had indeed found out about that pay gap. It is my job to change that.”
