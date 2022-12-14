By Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Members of the Judiciary Power consider that there was a lenient performance by the public security forces of the Federal District in containing acts of vandalism on Monday night by supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro, sources interviewed by Reuters said. in reference to the biggest episode of post-electoral violence in the country.

On Monday night, the center of the capital was the scene of burnt-out cars and buses, the depredation of establishments and also an attempt to invade the headquarters of the Federal Police as a protest against the arrest of an indigenous leader who supported Bolsonaro, determined by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), at the request of the Attorney General’s Office.

These scenes, which took place shortly after Lula’s diplomacy, caused discomfort in the STF and in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

According to one of the sources, Monday’s episode adds to others in which there were omissions in the area of ​​local public security that caused concern in the ministers of the Supreme Court. The then president of the STF, Luiz Fux, even called last year the governor of the DF, Ibaneis Rocha, to reinforce security in the vicinity of the Supreme Court building in the face of the advance of Bolsonarists on the eve of September 7 last year, recalled the source. .

On the 2021 Independence Day holiday, the height of Bolsonaro’s attacks on Supreme Court ministers, protesters came very close to the STF building.

This source said that it is past time to end the encampment in the Urban Military Sector in which Bolsonarists preach military intervention so that Lula does not take office on January 1st. For her, that place –from where some of the authors of the actions would have left on Monday night– should be undone later this month.

Another STF source agrees with the need for the protesters to withdraw from the military area, but said that, based on intelligence sources from the Judiciary, the camp is increasingly demobilized.

This second source rejected the pretext used by Bolsonarists that the arrest of José Acácio Serere Xavante accused of “involvement in anti-democratic protests” motivated the actions.

“Moraes does not shy away from making decisions,” said this source, noting that he receives requests and decides.

The Supreme can investigate whether there was illegal funding for the acts of vandalism this second, according to a third source. The STF investigates in the inquiry conducted by Alexandre de Moraes anti-democratic acts carried out by supporters of the president, having already taken restrictive measures and decreed arrests against those involved.

Still according to this third source, there were those among the ministers who were not so harsh in the assessment, not seeing leniency from the public security forces. But the general assessment is that the case has to be handled primarily by the police.

In an interview on Monday night, the Secretary of Public Security of the DF, Júlio Danilo, denied that there had been a failure in the security of the city center, revealing that part of the protesters were in the camp near the military area in Brasília and that those involved will be recognized and held accountable.

In a statement late Tuesday morning, the Secretariat for Public Security said that the acts had been controlled, but that so far there had been no arrests related to the “civil disturbances that occurred”.

At least since September last year, both the Supreme Court and the TSE have reinforced their actions to increase the security of buildings, ministers and ministers’ families. The internal team that works in security has increased and also received an increase in actions in the area of ​​local public security.

One of the sources evaluated that a new reinforcement or review of security should be necessary for the inauguration of the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on January 1st.

However, for now the forecast is that there will be no reinforcement in security for the inauguration because a maximum security scheme is already underway for the day of the event, said another of the sources heard.

(Edited by Alexandre Caverni)