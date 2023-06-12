Scandicci judiciary school, sensational gaffe by the rapporteur Domenicucci. What happened

Yet another sexist slip which is incredible. This time, however, we are not on a circuit of Formula 1 connected on live TV, but in the prestigious training room of the Scandicci school for magistrates in Florence. The protagonist of the gaffe is the speaker Daniel DomenicucciReferendum at the Court of Justice of Luxembourgcalled to entertain remotely i young trainees on preliminary rulings before the Court of Justice.

Everything was going smoothly until the speaker gave a voice to his intimate thoughtrather out of place. “They are very rude but at least there is some good pussy”. During the lesson, not particularly stimulating, the speaker was in fact connected to your email from your PC connected in the classroom. And betrayed by the technology on the screen appeared ithe sexist comment in large letters, in response to a letter from a colleague.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE SEXIST GAFFE

