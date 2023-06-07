The Judiciary was in charge of confirming this Tuesday, June 6, the sentence against Magaly Medina for the crime of aggravated defamation that the actor Lucho Cáceres filed against him in a lawsuit. As recalled, on December 2, 2022, the television host was sentenced to two years in suspended prison and she would have to pay 70,000 soles for civil compensation. Now, after several months of the decision in the first instance, the justice entity ratifies its opinion.

What does the sentence against Magaly Medina say?

In 2022, Magaly Medina was convicted of the crime of “insult” against the television and theater actor. However, in the new document issued by the PJ she is acquitted of this, but she is sentenced for “aggravated defamation” with a two-year prison sentence suspended from her.

“Magaly Jesús Medina Vela was acquitted for committing the crime of insult, to the detriment of Luis Alberto Cáceres Andrade,” the official letter signed.

What measures will Magaly Medina have to comply with after sentencing?

On this occasion, the show host will have to follow a series of rules before the Judiciary. In addition, to comply with the payment of the sum of 70,000 soles as civil reparation.

Do not change address or be absent from the place of residence, without prior notice and written authorization from the court.

Be present every month before the Biometric Control Registry.

Not to commit again the crime for which he was sentenced.

Comply with the payment of civil compensation within a period not exceeding 6 months.

