The Nuevo León Judiciary will start a program for issuing certified documents online tomorrow, which will progress gradually.

In a statement, the high Court of Justice reported that the first stage of this service begins with the procedures of the labor courts, with the expectation of extending it to other matters.

As reported, an average of around 25,000 are currently requested

certified copies per year, and the new online system of the Judiciary should speed up procedures for users.

After the implementation of the program certified copies onlinethe process can be carried out from anywhere and at any time of the day, there will be an automated process, shorter delivery time and monitoring of the status of the copy that was requested, according to the statement.

The service, affirmed the state Judiciary in the letter, will have no cost.

The tool will be hosted in the Virtual Court system, where the service can be requested “Electronic Certified Copies”.

so far the Local High Court of Justice It has not informed when the system will advance to be applicable in other matters, in addition to the labor issue with which it will start.