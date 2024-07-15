A US judge on Monday dismissed a criminal case accusing former President Donald Trump of illegally keeping classified documents after leaving the White House.

Judge Eileen Cannon ordered the case dismissed, saying the appointment of special prosecutor Jack Smith was unlawful.

In this decision, which represents a major victory for the former president, the judge responds to the request of Trump’s lawyers and dismisses the lawsuit that began in the state of Florida (southeast of the country).

The Republican presidential candidate in November’s election was being pursued along with two of his personal aides for keeping classified documents at his private residence, Mar-a-Lago, in Florida.