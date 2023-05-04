Tião Medeiros (PP-PR) said that the seizure of former president Jair Bolsonaro’s cell phone and the arrest of Mauro Cid seem like “retaliation”

The federal deputy and president of the Committee on Agriculture, Livestock, Supply and Rural Development of the Chamber, Tião Medeiros (PP-PR), he said in an interview with Power360 who sees “political activism” in the decision of the Judiciary to authorize the operation PF (Federal Police) against the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“It is a political decision, as it has been lately. This is quite common in the Judiciary. What is worrisome”said the deputy.

For Medeiros, “not reasonable” the arrest of lieutenant colonel Mauro Cid, Bolsonaro’s former aide, suspected of having altered the data on immunization cards against covid, points out an inquiry by the PF (Federal Police), the basis of the operation launched this Wednesday (May 3, 2023 ).

“It makes no sense to have a precautionary arrest for subjects that have neither potential for society, danger, nor potential harm that would justify a precautionary arrest. There is no harm to the processhe stated.

In the interview, Medeiros declared that he saw the operation as a “retaliation” to the fact that the former president has returned to travel around the country. On Monday (May 1st), Bolsonaro spoke at Agrishow, the largest agribusiness fair in Latin America, in Ribeirão Preto (SP).

“It seems to me that it is a retaliation, a response to the activities of former President Bolsonaro, who returns to the political world, returns to Brazil and begins his journey there again through the interior. Right after going to the exhibition, the agricultural fair in Ribeirão Preto”said the congressman.

According to the deputy, the search and seizure action at the former chief executive’s house is a “attempt to contain, demoralize or perhaps destabilize the former president”.

Watch the interview (42min57s) held live at the Poder360 studio on Wednesday (May 2, 2023):

The PF realized operation at the ex-president’s house, in Brasília, on the morning of Wednesday (May 3). He took Bolsonaro’s cell phone. The Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes authorized the operation requested by the Federal Police. The PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) was against it.