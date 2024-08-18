Chihuahua.- In a statement released through social media, the Federal Judicial Council reported that the information circulating about an alleged general agreement regarding the formal declaration of suspension of work as of August 21 is false.

They also indicate that the collegiate body has not issued any statement in this regard, and all the documents, including the alleged “General Agreement 11/2024” are totally false.

The official Facebook page has published the full document, as well as a link to the statement, which has generated comments such as: “And how are they going to support the workers against the reform?” “They should make an effective statement” among others.

He announced that the information circulating is totally false.