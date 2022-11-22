Courts must judge more cases than they receive and prioritize crimes against the public administration and electoral offenses

Minister Rosa Weber, president of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) and the CNJ (National Council of Justice) announced on the morning of this Tuesday (Nov.22.2022) the 11 goals for the Judiciary to operate in 2023.

The goals are strategic principles and objectives that must be achieved by Brazilian courts. Here’s the list:

Goal 1 – judge more cases than those distributed (all segments of Justice);

Goal 2 – judge the oldest processes (all segments);

Goal 3 – encourage conciliation (State Justice, Federal Justice and Labor Justice);

Goal 4 – prioritize the judgment of cases related to crimes against the public administration, administrative improbity and electoral offenses (STJ, State Justice, Federal Justice, Electoral Justice and Military Justice);

Goal 5 – reduction of the congestion charge, except tax foreclosures (STJ, TST, State Justice, Federal Justice, Labor Justice and Military Justice);

Goal 6 – prioritize the judgment of collective actions (STJ and TST);

Goal 7 – prioritize the judgment of repetitive appeal processes (STJ);

Meto 8 – prioritize judgments of processes related to femicide and domestic and family violence against women (State Justice);

Goal 9 – stimulate innovation in the Judiciary (all segments);

Goal 10 – boost environmental action processes (STJ, State Justice and Federal Justice);

Goal 11 – promotion of the rights of children and adolescents (Labor Justice, State Justice and Federal Justice).

The announcement was made during the closing of the 16th National Meeting of the Judiciary, held by the CNJ at the headquarters of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). The event brought together representatives of the 91 Brazilian courts.

To define the goals, the CNJ organized two preparatory meetings that analyzed the execution of the National Strategy of the Judiciary Power and prepared the proposals.

For Weber, the goals are “great guides” of the activity of the Judiciary. “In the certainty that they seek an increasingly innovative and effective Judiciary for society, an increasingly cohesive, strong and independent Judiciary”he said at the ceremony, alongside the national justice inspector, minister Luis Felipe Salomão.

independent justice

At the opening of the event, on Monday (21.nov), Weber had said that the Judiciary has a “fundamental importance” when giving answers to “authoritarian impulses” that may encourage non-compliance with court orders and decisions.

For the judge, “in the face of the challenges that the present moment poses”, An important aspect of judicial action is the presence of impartial and independent judges.

“Hence the fundamental importance of the Judiciary, in its inalienable condition of guardian par excellence of the integrity of constitutional supremacy, the intangibility of the democratic order and the guarantee of essential freedoms of citizens, in legitimate response to authoritarian impulses that may insinuate or encourage non-compliance of court orders and decisions declared.

“I emphasize that it is completely unacceptable, in a society governed by the democratic principle and by the indeclinable duty of obedience to the fundamental law of the country, the non-compliance with judicial decisions”, stated.

“I have insistently emphasized that without an independent and strong judiciary, without independent judges and without a free press, there is no democracy”.