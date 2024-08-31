STF Minister says it is necessary for new technologies to adapt to society, and not the other way around

The Minister of STF Alexandre do Moraes stated that the Judiciary cannot be manipulated and needs to be an instrument for good. He said that it is necessary for new technologies to adapt to society, and not the other way around. The statements were made on Friday (August 31, 2024), during a speech at the event at the College of Public Prosecutors of São Paulo.

“We have to adapt to new technology, social networks, artificial intelligence, we have to adapt these tools to optimize what we can do for society, not the other way around. We don’t have to enslave ourselves, we don’t have to be manipulated, we have to use these tools for good.”declared the minister.

At the event, where he was awarded the “Collar of Institutional Merit of the Public Prosecutor’s Office”, Moraes avoided commenting on the blocking of X (formerly Twitter) in Brazil. He only talked about his career in law and thanked the guests present.

Watch the event (2h20min23s):

The decision to take down the platform in the country was issued while the judge was being honored in São Paulo. Also present at the event were the vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), the former president Michel Temer (MDB), the president of the Senate Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) and other magistrates.

BLOCKING THE EX

Alexander de Moraes determined on the afternoon of Friday (Aug 30, 2024) the suspension of X (ex-Twitter) after failure to comply with the decision by the social network, which did not present a legal representative in Brazil even after an order from the minister, on Wednesday (Aug 28).

The minister says that the suspension is maintained until all court orders are complied with, fines are duly paid and a legal or natural person representing the company in national territory is appointed in court.

In the document, the judge also gives Apple and Google in Brazil 5 days to prevent the use of the X application by users of iOS and Android systems, and remove the application from the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

MORAES X MUSK BATTLE

The suspension of the social network in Brazil is yet another chapter in the long-running dispute between Moraes and Musk that has been dragging on for months. On August 17, X closed its office in the country and laid off all local employees. At the time, the platform said it would continue to be available to Brazilian users.

Musk is the target of two investigations by the Brazilian justice system. Investigation 4,957 find out charges against the billionaire for obstruction of justice, “iincluding in criminal organization and incitement to crime”.

According to the decision, issued on April 6, the businessman “started a disinformation campaign about the actions of the STF and the TSE [Tribunal Superior Eleitoral]which was reiterated on April 7, instigating disobedience and obstruction of justice.” Here is the full (PDF – 161 kB).

Additionally, Musk was included in the investigation of digital militias for alleged “criminal instrumentalization” of X. The investigation was filed in July 2021 and investigates groups for conduct against democracy. Read more in this report.