Marine Le Pen at a press conference in Paris on election night © Alexis Sciard/IP3press/Imago

In the 2022 presidential election, Marine Le Pen of the Rassemblement National invested more than 11 million euros in the election campaign.

Paris – The French judiciary has launched preliminary investigations against French right-wing populist Marine Le Pen for allegedly illegal financing of her 2022 presidential election campaign. This includes a campaign loan and the embezzlement of funds, the public prosecutor’s office announced on Tuesday (July 9) in Paris.

The investigation was launched on July 2 following a tip-off from the Commission for Campaign Accounts. This commission examines the campaign accounts of all candidates. Le Pen had invested around 11.5 million euros in her third presidential campaign in 2022.

The Commission had previously rejected part of the expenditure, including a good 300,000 euros for campaign advertising on buses. Le Pen lost the 2022 presidential election in the runoff against Emmanuel Macron.

More information coming soon. (AFP/frs)