Behind the scenes of his campaign, there is already talk of loss of conditions for the toucan to be a candidate for president

The group of the former governor of São Paulo João Doria (PSDB) states that the possibility of judicializing the candidacy is off the radar at the moment. The solution, they say, has to be political. “let’s talk first“, said the former governor to the Power 360.

It is not clear how a political solution would take place. But the loss of support within the PSDB has already been felt among its closest allies.

The reduction of conditions for Doria to be a candidate for president, in this way, is already on the table of discussions. And it is considered a credible hypothesis. If this occurs, which is not considered the main hypothesis, the former governor of São Paulo would not run for any other office. He would leave public life and resume his post as a successful businessman, which he left in 2016 to run for mayor of São Paulo.

The main movement that led to this realization was the absence of a more emphatic manifestation of the São Paulo governor, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), who was his deputy, in his defense. Last week, he defended the candidacy of the 3rd way. And he did not put Doria as a condition, as did the president of the PSDB from São Paulo, Marco Vinholito the Power 360.

These topics will be discussed this Sunday night (May 22, 2022) at a meeting of his group, in São Paulo. On Monday (May 23, 2022), Doria has an appointment with the party president, Bruno Araújoand the leaders of the benches in the Chamber, Adolfo Vianaand in the Senate, Izalci Lucas.

On the occasion, the opinion poll carried out by the Guimarães Institute, which gave the senator an advantage Simone Tebet, MDB pre-candidate, in the race for the presidency. The meeting is a preparation for the meeting of the National Executive of the party, on Tuesday night (May 24), when it will be defined who the party will support.

The fact that Doria is already being considered as a candidate does not mean that he has stopped fighting. For the meeting with Bruno Araújo, his team will bring some arguments. Here are the main ones:

Cost of previews, estimated at R$ 12 million. It will be questioned how this expenditure with public money will be justified to the Electoral Court;

Number of people who were mobilized in the party (approximately 44,000);

Analysis by Antonio Lavareda, owner of the research company Ipespe, who recently highlighted João Doria as a more competitive candidate than Simone Tebet (MDB) in an interview.

Despite the arguments, his group believes that the discussion has electoral financing as a backdrop. Thus, they do not consider that it will be a debate that can be won with arguments alone.

Doria would have R$ 65 million for his campaign. This money is disputed in the acronym by candidates for the government and for positions in the Legislature.

People who are against Doria’s candidacy believe that, if he is a candidate, the party could halve this year. Without his candidacy, it would have a slight increase compared to 2018.

The reasons are 2: more money for campaigns in general and the absence of rejection by the ex-governor of São Paulo.