Image of María Teresa, ‘La Moledo’, captured in one of the police surveillances to which she was subjected.

Colombian María Teresa JC likes the exclusive shops of Puerto Banús (Marbella, Málaga), fine dining restaurants, luxury hotels and the best private parties. She celebrated them in her own home, Villa Elaumar, a huge 1,790 square meter mansion located in the Marbella city whose value is around two million euros. Investigators on the Costa del Sol had her on their radar for more than a decade after her first husband, Michel Curtet, was killed in Portugal in 2005 with 6,100 kilos of cocaine. But until last September the National Police was unable to arrest her, after a long investigation and finding in her villa a kilo of cocaine, practically pure, which served as a sample in the intermediaries that she allegedly carried out with different gangs made up of Danes, Poles and Spaniards. Now the prosecutor is asking for 10 years in prison for the Colombian – born in 1973, with four children and a granddaughter – for a crime of drug trafficking and another of belonging to a criminal group, according to the indictment. In the same case there are nine other people accused for whom between five and eight and a half years in prison are requested. They are all in provisional prison.

It was the French anti-narcotics office that in 2020 reported the existence on the Costa del Sol of a group of people from Colombia and Spain with contacts with Polish citizens settled in Marbella and others of Danish origin residing in Barcelona whose objective was to introduce drugs in northern and eastern Europe. The information was processed by agents of the Special Response Group for Organized Crime (GRECO) that works on the Malaga coast, who focused on the figure of María Teresa JC, who had already been investigated previously because her environment always It was related to drug trafficking. She had never fallen, but she had her ex-husband, Curtet, also implicated in the White Whale case; as well as his most recent partner, a Dane sentenced to ten years in prison in Denmark for drug trafficking and who is now missing. She, a lover of CrossFit and whom she calls herself The model Due to his physical appearance, he had always emerged from police work unscathed. She knew what she was doing and it was thought that she was a confidant of the North American Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). “There are few women with so much power. “This is usually a world of men,” an agent who participated in the investigation last year told EL PAÍS, who highlights that La Modelo even had a personal trainer.

The agents followed her. They discovered that, “without accredited work activity,” he was living a luxurious life and residing in a villa in the exclusive Valdeolletas urbanization — owned by a Panamanian company — with a cadastral value of over one million euros (which the real estate portal Idealista duplicates). It has two swimming pools, 3,000 meters of gardens, jacuzzi and many other luxuries. “It’s like the house of a Mexican drug trafficker that you see on television,” say sources in the investigation, who remember that years before, in that same building, an explosive device exploded during a French mafia war.

International contacts

The police discovered that the Colombian woman had strong ties with two people from Poland who could not be located – they have an active international search warrant – and, according to the prosecution, she met with three other Polish citizens who, supposedly, were dedicated to marijuana trafficking. In parallel, the main accused in this case also had contact with a Dane living in Barcelona – who is suspected of wanting to bring drugs to his country – and three Spaniards living in Murcia and Alicante. They frequently traveled to Marbella to see her and “would be involved in the supply of narcotic substances,” according to the prosecutor’s accusation, which highlights that they sought to introduce hashish and cocaine into those provinces.

The police surveillance made it possible to observe “anomalous transports and maneuvers” of several vehicles that traveled between the town of Osuna (Seville) and Coín (Málaga) driven by members of the Polish investigation group, some rented using false documentation. Everything pointed to drug trafficking and when the agents, on February 1, 2022, entered the property in Malaga where they found 138 kilos of marijuana valued at just over 265,000 euros. That same day, one of his compatriots was arrested in Rincón de la Victoria (Málaga) and two others were arrested on the A-7 highway near the capital of Malaga while they were transporting 45.4 kilos of the same narcotic substance in a Renault Kangoo van. .

All the evidence collected about the accused pointed in the same direction: María Teresa JC who allegedly acted as a liaison to bring her from Morocco and Colombia. She had the best quality of life of all the defendants. In the early hours of September 20 of last year, a group of GRECO agents entered Villa Elaumar, where they found—and arrested—the Colombian woman, who at that time was accompanied by her partner—who was carrying false documents—and other relatives. those whom the investigation separates from illicit activities. In one of his closets, a brick of cocaine was found weighing close to a kilo, with a purity of almost 81% and a value of more than 100,000 euros. It had the Rolls-Royce logo and a corner with a small bite. “It is believed that she was the one who gave her clients a test before formalizing the operations,” explain sources of the investigation, who emphasize that this discovery has been key for the woman to end up in prison. “It is the first time that she has been arrested,” sources from the prosecutor’s office celebrate. That same day, also early in the morning, new arrests were made, one in a house in Alhaurín de la Torre – a nine-millimeter Glock pistol was found during the search – and in two more in Los Alcázares (Murcia) and Orihuela (Alicante). , where the Spaniards who had met on several occasions, in Marbella, with La Modelo resided. They had small quantities of drugs in their homes.

As a result of all this, the Prosecutor’s Office has requested 10 years in prison for María Teresa JC for two crimes: eight years for drug trafficking and two more for belonging to a criminal group. It is the highest penalty in the case, since for the rest of the defendants it asks for sentences that vary between five and eight and a half years in prison, some for the same crimes and others for illicit possession of firearms or use of false public documents. At the trial, still undated, around thirty police officers are expected to testify.