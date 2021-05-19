The judicial siege on Donald Trump begins to be noticed now that the investigation of the New York Attorney General’s Office on his business organization has become a criminal case for the possible existence of tax and banking crimes. The investigation led by State Attorney Letitia James on an alleged falsification of property values, which were inflated to obtain tax benefits, is no longer civil, a clear indicator that the Prosecutor’s Office has solid evidence of imputable criminal offenses.

It also highlights the collaboration of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office of Cyrus R. Vance Jr, which since 2018 has been conducting an investigation into the former president’s irregular finances, including possible payments of secret money to women with whom he had relationships. This whole process has been boosted in recent months thanks to the obtaining of taxes from the Republican leader and the collaboration of a new exceptional witness.

Attorney James’ investigation began in 2019 after Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen testified at a congressional hearing, in which he claimed that his client inflated the value of assets to banks to obtain better loans and insurance, while undervaluing them. to reduce your tax liability. The explosive statement provided ammunition for the Vance District Attorney’s Office to outline their investigation into the Trump Organization. The State Attorney’s Office for its part focuses on the properties of the former president, the International Hotel and Tower in Chicago and the 40 Wall Street skyscraper in New York.

A MUSHY FACT: 750 dollars Trump paid in 2017 in taxes. The Treasury reimbursed him 47 million.

The former president has described the investigations as a “witch hunt” politically motivated. Both James and Vance are Democrats. Cyrus Vance Jr., who announced in March that he would not seek reelection – he will leave office on December 31 – has vowed to press charges before his departure. Last February he recruited Mark Pomerantz as his assistant, who in the 1990s managed to imprison John ‘Junior’ Gotti and other mob leaders.

Manhattan’s ‘super prosecutor’ got a boost this winter when the Supreme Court allowed it access to Trump’s taxes, blocked by him for a long time. Eight-year tax returns and financial records now rest in a high-security safe in Manhattan.

Trump has barely paid taxes in his entire life except for the now ‘famous’ $ 750 he paid in 2017. But outrage boils with the refund of $ 47 million he received from the Treasury for alleged business losses. The Republican and his associates have called all this “fake news.”

Another key piece will be the role of an essential witness who has opened a major crack in the iron wall of opacity that surrounds the Trump Organization. Although the prosecution cannot comment on ongoing investigations, Jen Weisselberg, the ex-wife of Allen Weisselberg, financial director of the business emporium, revealed to the press that she is cooperating with the investigations. Vance’s department, which once sent the all-powerful producer Harvey Weinstein to jail for rape, has spent months trying to enlist the collaboration of Allen Weisselberg, who has defined himself as “the eyes and ears” of the former president, and that would be the touchstone in the downfall of this one if it finally helps in the investigation.

Weisselberg, a staunch loyalist of the ex-president, is the only one with a deep knowledge of all the financial operations of the family organization. According to former attorney Cohen, “he knows where all the bodies are buried” but testifying against his boss is highly unlikely.

The controversial apartment



For this reason the agents extended their investigations months ago on the members of his family, a usual tactic aimed at finding weaknesses that allow putting pressure on essential witnesses. The strategy paid off last April when Jennifer Weisselberg, Allen’s ex-ex-wife, delivered a series of juicy documents to Vance’s office that include both the finances of her ex-father-in-law and her son Barry, an employee of the Trump Organization.

The precious documents show payments and benefits that Barry Weisselberg and his family received for 18 years and that could be imputable as a crime of tax evasion. Opaque payments are a common practice that Trump uses not only to evade taxes but also to ensure the loyalty of his employees and associates. Many of them were done in cash and others in the form of services, such as an apartment where Barry resided for free for years.

Jen Weisselberg, financially robbed by her ex-family when she separated from Barry, and distraught over the loss of custody of her children, delivered to the Prosecutor the documents of her ugly divorce in 2018, which reflect that taxes were never paid on this luxury apartment . In his subpoena, Barry Weisselberg practically made an admission of crime by stating that he was not sure that he had paid the fees. This new information will allow the prosecution to pressure his father, Allen Weisselberg, to collaborate in exchange for protecting his son and preventing him from serving jail for tax evasion.

The former president also awaits a foreseeable extradition order from the State of Florida to be tried in New York. The handover could be complicated since Florida law allows the governor, Ron DeSantis, one of his staunch allies, to intervene in the decision. The order, yes, would limit Trump’s freedom of movement to this state.