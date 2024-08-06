Hypothesis of judicial shield for governors

A judicial “shield” for the final phase of the mandate of regional presidents. It is the proposal of Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini that has reignited the political debate. And if the proposal has found favor with Forza Italia, the Prime Minister’s party, Fratelli D’Italia, is holding back.

Justice: Speranzon (FdI), shield for Governors? I don’t think it’s a solution

“I would like to see the proposal that Salvini will make in concrete terms. As far as we are concerned, the issue of the shield for governors or other figures who carry out important functions from an institutional point of view is something that should not be necessary, in the sense that we must live in a state of law that has the three pillars – judicial, legislative and executive power – which should remain in balance. Unfortunately in the past there have been situations in which there was an imbalance that led to doubts as to whether the executive power carried out its functions in the best way or sometimes that even the judicial power did not carry them out in a completely impartial way. However, I do not believe that the solution is to give shields to those who carry out very important functions to guarantee all citizens”, commented the senator of Fratelli d’Italia Raffaele Speranzon speaking on L’Aria che Tira on La7.

Tajani, governors shield? Ready to listen to Salvini’s proposal

“The shield proposed by Matteo Salvini for governors and administrators? We haven’t talked about it, we will sit around a table and see the proposal in concrete terms and what the law provides. It’s like we did with abuse of office: we are always willing to listen to proposals for good administration”. This was said by the national secretary of Forza Italia Antonio Tajani, on the sidelines of a press conference at the party.

Fratoianni, shield for Governors? Devastating message from the Right

“What a strange idea they have on the right about respecting legality and political opportunity. One day Minister Salvini invents a shield of impunity for any crimes committed by regional presidents: in short, the recipe is not to fight crimes but to guarantee protection to those who commit them”. This is what Nicola Fratoianni, a member of the Green Left Alliance, states in a note. “Another day Bernini calls the former rector of Messina, forced to resign in recent months, to the ministry as his advisor – continues the leader of SI – because he was involved in various investigations into million-dollar reimbursements and opacity and anomalies in university contracts”. “Beyond the judicial aspects – concludes Fratoianni – in both cases from a political point of view it is a devastating message for the Institutions: they have in mind, on the one hand, a State that is ferocious and often uselessly ruthless towards the weakest and most fragile and, on the other, accommodating, to the point of complicity, with white-collar workers and the powerful who do not respect the law and who are unscrupulous in the management of the community’s assets”.

Regions: Pd, shield for governors? Here comes the Alfano Law again

“And why only the governors and administrators? Let’s resurrect the Lodo Alfano in extra-large format, let’s secure the highest offices of the State and also ministers and undersecretaries, in addition to the governors. So no one risks anything anymore and everyone can do what they want, since there is the shield. I hope that the most astute parts of the center-right will have the good sense to avoid this return to the past. It would be definitively unwatchable for a right that destroys the scaffolding of justice, creating areas of impunity that have not even existed in other eras and with far different conflicts of interest. Disappointing but not surprising that the president of the Conference of the Regions is open to the hypothesis attributed to his party secretary”. This is what the Justice Minister of the Democratic Party Debora Serracchiani said, in relation to what the leader of the League Matteo Salvini is said to have said, according to which a “shield” is needed for governors, that is, a rule that postpones investigations and trials for local administrators and that guarantees them immunity until the end of their mandate.

Fedriga, ‘shareable proposal of shield for governors’

The proposal of a “shield” for regional presidents and administrators meets the “sharing” of the president of the Conference of Regions, Massimiliano Fedriga. The topic has obviously not yet been discussed at the Conference but it is not excluded – according to rumors – that, if the proposal of Minister Salvini were to materialize – it could find space in the debate of the body itself.