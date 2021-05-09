The judicial investigation that hits the federal judge of Mendoza Walter Bento (58) accumulates the evidence of six previous cases that were resolved by the magistrate of the Tax Criminal Court 1, where millionaire bribes were charged.

In the accusation of the Attorney General of Mendoza, Dante Vega, with the collaboration of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Nation, six people appear accused of crimes of smuggling, drug trafficking and apocryphal documentation – now all detained – who they negotiated their freedom.

They negotiated with the alleged criminal gang made up of a former customs officer who was assassinated (businessman Diego Aliaga); three lawyers who processed the cases and the judge as head of the organization.

“The amounts that were paid ranged from 50 thousand to 200 thousand dollars for each cause “, said to Clarion, one of the researchers.

Judge Bento was charged last Wednesday with illicit association, bribery (collection of bribes), money laundering and illicit enrichment, in a mega cause that hits one of the most powerful judges of the Cuyana Justice. His peer, San Rafael Judge Eduardo Puigdéngolas, endorsed Attorney General Dante Vega’s request to formally accuse Bento as “Head of a band of lawyers and prisoners who collected bribes in exchange for judicial favors to those prosecuted in cases of smuggling and drug trafficking.

Diego Alfredo Aliaga, 51, a businessman from Mendoza who was found murdered.

The six detainees as protagonists of this mega cause and those who would have paid bribes are: Walter Eduardo Bardinella Donoso, who began the investigation based on conversations that appeared on his cell phone; Juan Carlos Molina Pérez, Javier Santos Ortega, Eugenio Javier Nasi, Marcos Adrián Calderón and Omar Rodriguez.

In the Mendoza court environment it was common knowledge what Aliaga was linked to the field of crime customs, from electronics, clothing, cigarettes, among other goods. It was common to see him in the cafes near the Civic Park, meeting with lawyers with cases in the Federal Justice. And according to various witnesses, each negotiation that Aliaga undertook led to the name of Judge Bento, in whose court the six causes for which the magistrate is accused were resolved in favor of the criminals.

They are causes that have occurred since 2010. In which the three lawyers who were arrested this week intervened. Lawyers Luciano Ortego, Martín Ríos and Matías Aramayo were charged with illicit association and active bribery, crimes that carry a maximum penalty of 15 years. According to the file, they were in charge of presenting judicial documents that allowed “preparing the ground for the judge to fulfill his part in the illicit agreement.”

The Prosecutor’s Office maintains that the lawyers met with Aliaga or spoke permanently with this lobbyist, “Who gave them instructions under the direction of the judge”, who is described in the investigation as “the head of the gang and number 1” of the criminal organization.

One of the tests that most compromises the judge is the relationship with Aliaga. According to the accusation, there were 265 calls, in a period of 8 months, between the former dispatcher and a telephone that was scheduled with the name of “Primo.” When the Attorney General’s Office found who the owner of that number was, they discovered that it was Bento’s official telephone number.

The prosecution argues that the main objective of the criminal gang was “Achieve through the payment of a bribe the spurious freedom of detained persons at the disposal of the Federal Court 1 of Mendoza or its separation from the process ”. And he assures that the mechanism was based on the same scheme: “In a first stage the bribery (commonly expressed in the payment of sums of money in dollars) was carried out so that the beneficiary could regain his freedom.” As a second step, this freedom was followed by “the de facto impunity of the briber, who could end up being dismissed or, in most cases, benefited by the judge with a lack of merit or a lower legal qualification”. Then, says the Prosecutor’s Office, this dismissal of the accusation, “served as an excuse to pretend the legality of that freedom granted.”

The 16 defendants

In addition to federal judge Walter Bento as head of the gang and for alleged laundering and illicit enrichment, 15 other people are charged: his wife, Marta Boiza, for enrichment and laundering; the three lawyers: Luciano Ortego, Martín Ríos and Matías Aramayo, all arrested and identified as members of the illicit association.

Raids in the studies of the three lawyers accused of being part of an illicit association together with the judge. Photo: Orlando Pelichotti / Los Andes

There are also those accused of having paid bribes or having participated in the process: Walter Bardinella Donoso (detained), his partner Jessica Miere, Mariano Enrique Castro, Leandro Cirot, Eugenio Javier Nasi (detained), Javier Santos Ortega (detained), Juan Carlos Molina (detained), Marcos Adrián Calderón (detained) and Omar Armando Rodríguez (detained).

Lastly, Juan Ignacio Aliaga (son of the murdered businessman) and Luis Francisco Álvarez were charged with false testimony.

Among the causes in which prosecutor Vega says that bribes were paid, is that of Eugenio Nasi (44), arrested in July 2019 with 5 million, between Argentine and Chilean pesos and dollars and linked to a smuggling gang led by a Chinese citizen who is on the run. According to the investigation, Nasi was in charge of the logistics of the trucks, contacting the customs employees who turned a blind eye and had the keys to a shed in Junín where they cooled and conditioned the merchandise.

According to the file, Bento benefited Nasi by lowering the rating of his imputation from contraband aggravated to concealment of contraband. The ruling was reversed by the Federal Court of Appeals and Nasi returned to prison.

Another important case was that of Javier Santos Ortega and Juan Carlos Molina, who were kidnapped 206 million pesos in clothing and shoes that entered from Chile through shell companies.

The case was resolved in the Bento court. Santos got house arrest and then absolute freedom. His defense attorney was Martín Ríos, one of the lawyers arrested and accused of being part of the gang.

In the case of Molina, Judge Bento changed the rating He was a secondary participant in the illicit association and contraband, despite the fact that there were telephone conversations that linked him to Santos and he was even discovered in the raid on the warehouse. In this case, the ruling was confirmed in a higher instance last July.

Bento continues to go to work in the courts of the city of Mendoza, protected by their jurisdiction. Photo: Orlando Pelichotti / Los Andes

The file involving the detainee Marcos Adrián Calderón was investigated in 2017, based on the complaint against an organization that forged invoices for purchase and sale operations for 179 million pesos to evade taxes. Calderón was involved in the beginning of the investigation, but Judge Bento ruled the lack of merit and ended up extricating himself from the investigation. Another six people involved were convicted in December 2020 for tax illicit association, with sentences of between 3 and 5 years in prison.

Bento has immunity as a magistrate and will be able to continue in office. The only way to remove a judge from office is through jury prosecution.

The magistrate was appointed in Federal Court 1 in 2005 during the government of Néstor Kirchner and with the nod of the historic operator of Peronism from Mendoza Juan Carlos “Chueco” Mazzón (who died in 2015).

In 2011, Bento achieved media significance when the Cablevisión company intervened in the middle of a dispute with its competitor Supercanal. The Court determined the nullity of the proceedings and questioned the actions of the judge de Mendoza, who was denounced before the Council of the Magistracy. In 2012, the request for impeachment was rejected by the Kirchner majority who saved Bento.

