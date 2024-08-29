Mexico Cityco.- The National Association of Circuit Magistrates and District Judges of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (JUFED) will participate next month in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, to denounce the risks of judicial reform.

In an internal statement, federal judge Juana Fuentes Velázquez, director of the association, also informed the judges that they will expand their request for precautionary measures to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) against the reform initiative.

“Among the actions to be undertaken, JUFED will be present at the organization of a side event before the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, on September 10, in which the issue of judicial independence in Mexico will be addressed,” said Fuentes. Regarding the appeal filed with the IACHR, the association anticipated that, with the approval of the reform, the request for precautionary measures would be expanded.

“As the risks and threats become more and more imminent, which seems likely with the possible approval of the constitutional reform in early September, we will be expanding the request for precautionary measures already raised based on these new facts,” he said.

“In that case, the process will be carried out on the understanding that the Inter-American Commission does allow requests for precautionary measures even if an individual petition for the merits has not yet been filed. This statement was issued by Fuentes to respond to some questions and requests from the judges regarding the scope of the legal services of the office of Víctor Rodríguez Rescia, a specialist in international law hired by the JUFED. The text clarifies that they cannot request provisional measures from the Human Rights Committee without first having registered a case.

“For the people who have contracted with Mr. Rodríguez and his organization, the precautionary measures are already contemplated in both systems, except that those who decide to go to the Human Rights Committee would not be able to bring their cases before the IACHR due to pending litigation,” he explained.