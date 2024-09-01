Among the milestones of Mexico’s democratic history, almost everyone agrees that the year 2000, with the electoral victory of the PAN, marked the break with the The old PRI regime and the long-awaited transition. Others look at a slightly earlier date, 1997, when for the first time the PRI lost its legislative steamroller in Congress. Today, with Claudia Sheinbaum, Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s successor, having won the presidency with more votes than anyone else, and with Morena governing in most states and having obtained a qualified majority in Congress to modify the Constitution without opposition, the question of whether Mexico is heading towards a new hegemonic party regime has arisen again. For now, the first month of the new legislature will be the last for López Obrador, who is willing to use the parliamentary steamroller to approve his last major reforms and shore up his legacy.

This Sunday, the legislators elected in the June 2 elections will take office, a day in which the opposition was reduced to historic lows. Morena and its allies from the PT and PVEM alone have 364 seats in the lower house, 73% of the total. In the Senate, the ruling bloc has added 85 seats – thanks to the recent additions of two PRD members – and is one vote away from obtaining two-thirds of that chamber. With this map in Congress, the ruling steamroller has defined its legislative priorities. Its main mission is to approve, as soon as the first week of September, the thorny constitutional amendment to reform the Judiciary. The Morena leadership has declared that such speed is intended so that López Obrador can promulgate it before handing over power to Sheinbaum on October 1. The party leader, Mario Delgado, has said that they want it to be “a gift” for the outgoing president. It is difficult not to recall the time when the PRI majorities in Congress gifted the president with reforms and budgets.

The judicial amendment has been controversial not only for proposing that judges be elected by direct vote at the polls. On the side of the ruling party, it has been argued that no power of the Union should be exempt from the popular will, in the logic that, if a governor or legislative representative is voted for, there should be no impediment to voting for a judge. The reform, however, goes beyond simply modifying the appointment system in the judiciary. It is a fundamental change in the balance of powers of the Mexican State. Both López Obrador and Morena leaders have pointed out that the courts, and especially the Supreme Court of Justice, have been a trench for the opposition, a tool at the service of vested interests and an anti-democratic vestige of the neoliberal regime. “The Judicial Branch functions as a dam of containment and resistance to conservatism, protecting oligarchic privileges and anti-national interests in our country,” Delgado declared on Wednesday.

“The most important reform is the judicial reform, because the conditions for the possibility of all the others depend on it, and so does the governability of the next six-year term,” says linguist and political analyst Violeta Vázquez-Rojas. The academic disputes the claims that this amendment is a “poisoned apple” from López Obrador to Sheinbaum that could derail the start of her government, in light of the multiple pressures against the initiative: the protests of the workers of the Judicial Branch that have paralyzed dozens of courts; the nervousness of investors that has negatively impacted the value of the peso, and the open calls for alert from the United States and Canada to their main North American partner. “I think it is the other way around,” says Vázquez-Rojas. “The fact of reforming the greatest counter-majoritarian power that we have in Mexico is the way to guarantee that Sheinbaum will be able to govern — as long as she has popular support — with much greater legitimacy. And he will not have the problem that López Obrador did have, that [los tribunales y la Corte] They are throwing all their reforms at him [como la de la industria eléctrica]”.

Change of institutional face

In addition to the amendment on judicial matters, Congress is preparing to approve the reform that eliminates several regulatory bodies of the Government, including the Institute of Transparency (INAI), which guarantees that citizens can access government information, and Coneval, the body that evaluates the effectiveness of public policies to combat poverty. Also on the horizon is the amendment that transfers command of the National Guard to the Army, in which human rights organizations warn of a militarization of citizen security. Another reform with great repercussions is the one that expands the list of crimes that merit pretrial detention, a provision that forces judges to imprison accused persons even before their guilt is proven. “What we should pay more attention to, beyond the specific reforms, is the country project that is behind these reforms, what these reforms imply in terms of who holds power in Mexico,” says Vázquez-Rojas.

Political scientist Javier Rosiles observes that governability in the next six-year term goes beyond the control of the Legislative and Judicial Powers, and points out the crises at the state level, caused mainly by insecurity, as in Chiapas, Guerrero, Michoacán, Tamaulipas and now also Sinaloa, with organized crime groups sowing chaos (all of those States, by the way, governed by Morena). “Sheinbaum’s main challenge is first to guarantee governability and then aspire to a governance model,” says Rosiles. “At this moment there is no guarantee that the entire country is controlled by the State, there are areas where there is no capacity to govern them in the strictest sense of the word. But, in addition, for Sheinbaum’s government to be successful, it requires the agreement of different sectors, not only of the Legislative —that is already there—, but of other spaces that it has not won and that are being aggrieved, such as the business and judicial sectors,” he adds. The academic warns that the government is not measuring the seriousness of these groups beginning to organize themselves and become strong opponents at the beginning of the new six-year term.

Rosiles emphasizes the reform that eliminates seven regulatory bodies and claims that their disappearance unduly strengthens the weight of the Executive. “It would imply radically transforming the institutional framework that has been built up over decades. These bodies took away powers from the president, and now returning them to him seems to me to be a serious setback,” he says. The political scientist affirms that the official steamroller in Congress “generates unbeatable conditions, such as have not been seen for decades, to consolidate a new political project,” but contrasts: “The Mexican model that we are experiencing has democratic forms, since it privileges the majorities, but it also has authoritarian traits.”

Vázquez-Rojas maintains that the qualified majority obtained by Morena in Congress is not an arbitrary power, but a mandate granted by citizens through the ballot box. “Democracy is not that there are no majorities, but that minorities eventually become majorities. As long as that possibility is not cancelled, I do not see where autocracy or the death of democracy is,” she summarizes. The linguist notes that, in 2018, voters did not give López Obrador unrestricted support in Congress, as did happen now in the case of Sheinbaum’s election. “Morena is an instrument of the democratic majority to be able to make decisions,” she states. “The message of June 2 was very clear: the people want this project to govern and it also gave it the tool to do so, which is the qualified majority in Congress, so that it can make the reforms it needs and thus guarantee governability.”

