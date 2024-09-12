The Mexican opposition has been mortally wounded after the approval of the judicial reform this Tuesday in the Senate. PAN, PRI and Movimiento Ciudadano (MC) have lost the first and most important of the legislative battles of a season that has just begun, a test of fire after the election of June 2. Three seats, even one, were enough for the opposition to stop the steamroller of Morena and its allies, in a constitutional reform like the one proposed by the ruling party. But the opposition front fell apart. In a couple of weeks they lost three senators, four if you count Daniel Barreda, of MC, who was absent on Tuesday as a result of a strange episode that, according to him, forced him to stay in Campeche.

The opposition has lost the key to the Senate, the sufficient number of legislators (43) to prevent Morena, the PVEM and the PT from having a qualified majority, necessary to approve constitutional reforms. In exchange for the lost key, the PRI, PAN and MC, especially the last two, are now discredited. The old practices to co-opt votes used by the government to achieve a qualified majority are now in the background. Nine days were enough, since the beginning of the 66th Legislature, to subdue the group of opposition senators. The PAN and MC did not know how to notice their weak points, Barreda himself and the PAN senator Miguel Ángel Yunes, one for being absent and the other for voting in favor of the reform. The wear and tear and discredit of both parties have been of greater dimensions, especially because the betrayal was organically aimed at the PRI, the only one that has resisted.

The vote of Senator Miguel Ángel Yunes Márquez and the suspicious absence of legislator Daniel Barreda have dealt a mortal blow to the opposition. The cards seemed to have been dealt since the new Congress began work on September 1 in the Chamber of Deputies. Morena and its allies showed the strength of their supermajority to a diminished opposition, visibly disintegrated. In the lower house, a different scenario was not emerging from what occurred. With 364 legislators, well above the two-thirds of parliament — the qualified majority equivalent to 334 votes — the governing bloc guaranteed the approval of the constitutional amendment. However, the lack of unity in the opposition field was evident. At that moment, the PAN was emboldened and said that they were “the resistance,” a claim that they could not sustain in the Senate.

Yunes, father and son, at the session this Tuesday at the Xicohténcatl headquarters. Darkroom

With a one-vote advantage, the opposition’s only hope was in the Senate, and in the 43 senators – 22 from the PAN, 15 from the PRI, five from MC and Manlio Fabio Beltrones – resisting the attacks and temptations, on the eve of the discussion of the controversial amendment, which has as its most controversial point the election of judges, ministers and magistrates at the polls, by popular vote. The campaign undertaken in recent days by the Marea Rosa and Unid@s, movements that bring together civil society organizations critical of Morena, to pressure the opposition and force them to vote against the judicial reform, was sterile.

The blow has hit PAN leader and senator Marko Cortés twice over. The disloyalty, according to him, has come from a militant and friend, Yunes Márquez. “It would have been more decent, dear friend, if you had taken our call and told us ‘I’m going to betray them’. It would have been more decent,” said the PAN leader, visibly affected, in one of his speeches in the Senate.

From the other flank of the opposition, that of MC, suspicions appeared like a gale in the midst of the hangover from the defeat. “Despite the onslaught, Senator Barreda’s obligation was to attend the session and vote against. That was the best way to protect the integrity of those who suffer an injustice in Mexico,” posted Jorge Álvarez Máynez, former presidential candidate of MC. Senator Barreda, who did not attend the vote, allegedly remained for hours in a courtroom in the State of Campeche, in support of his detained father, according to his statement. Meanwhile, in Mexico City, the Senate was burning and his bench publicly exposed the alleged illegal detention. Late in the night, coinciding with the beginning of the vote on the general reform, the Senate emecist was able to leave, without any chance of reaching the vote.

The multiple statements on the cases of Yunes and Barreda by Morena’s operator in the Senate, Adán Augusto López, have fueled the suspicion. At the time of the vote, López said: “To serve the people of Mexico. And with a greeting to the escapist Daniel Barreda, in favor.” The senator said it with a smiling face, which provoked more than one bold laugh among his coreligionists.

Daniel Barreda, senator for the Citizen Movement. Senate of Mexico

Civil society organizations, also affected by the Senate vote, have joined together in a kind of campaign to expose the defectors. “Traitors have a place reserved in the last circle of Dante Alighieri’s hell. Because broken trust is a wound that not even time heals. They are: José Sabino Herrera, Araceli Saucedo, and Miguel Ángel Yunes Linares, for stabbing their voters and selling out Mexico; and Daniel Barreda, for being absent (going to attend to a “personal matter of the father” does not justify his absence),” reads posts circulating on social media and which have been taken up by figures such as Claudio X. Gónzalez.

With its image weakened, the opposition’s latest offensive has moved into the judicial arena. With 27% representation in the Chamber of Deputies, it is unable to present actions of unconstitutionality and try to stop the reform. Article 105 of the Constitution establishes that to file this legal appeal, 33% of the signatures of the legislators of each Chamber must be gathered. The same rule and power applies to the legislatures of the States. With this legal panorama, the only hope in the Legislature falls again on the Senate. With 41 seats (discounting Yunes and Barreda), PAN, PRI and MC can present, after approval by at least 17 local congresses and its publication in the Official Journal of the Federation, the appeal to the Mexican Supreme Court, also with the power to attract it ex officio.

