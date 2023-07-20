Home page politics

According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the new law is intended to “strengthen democracy”. © Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Pool/dpa

For months, opponents of the reform have repeatedly taken to the streets. The military is also exerting pressure. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is still defending his plans.

Tel Aviv – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has defended his government’s controversial plan to weaken the judiciary against sustained criticism. A law that is to be passed as part of the reform in the coming days will “strengthen democracy,” he said in a speech.

Netanyahu emphasized that efforts are still being made to reach an agreement on the draft law. He left it open what these efforts would look like. According to the media, the law could come into force as early as Monday or Tuesday.

It would then no longer be possible for the Supreme Court to judge decisions by the government or individual ministers as “inappropriate”. Critics feared there could be arbitrary dismissals of key positions opposed to government policies.

army outraged

Tens of thousands of opponents of the reform have been taking to the streets for months. Pressure has also recently come from the military. According to media reports, thousands of reservists have already announced that they no longer want to appear on duty in protest against the plans of the right-wing religious government. “The army cannot bend the government,” Netanyahu said.

“Israel will continue to be liberal and democratic, it will not become a state of religious law, and it will protect everyone’s rights,” Netanyahu said.

Critics of the judicial reform see the separation of powers and thus democracy in danger. Many also fear a growing influence of religion. Netanyahu’s coalition also includes religious hardliners who are pushing for a weakening of the judiciary.

Netanyahu also accused the opposition of being responsible for the failure of a dialogue to reach consensus on reform. Several opposition politicians accused the head of government of lying and deception in his speech. Thousands demonstrated across the country. In Tel Aviv, demonstrators temporarily blocked a central highway. The police used water cannons. The media reported violent police action at several rallies in the country. dpa