The president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, summoned on Tuesday representatives of the government and the opposition to negotiations on the controversial judicial reform promoted by the Executive and halted yesterday after massive protests and a general strike.

“The president, Isaac Herzog, has invited the work teams representing the coalition, Yesh Atid and the National Unity party to a first dialogue meeting,” his spokesman reported today.

The meeting will take place this Tuesday at 7:30 pm local time (11:30 am Colombian time) and will take place at the president’s residence in Jerusalem.

“Later in the week, the president is expected to meet with representatives of the other parties,” the statement added.

Yesh Atid, led by former Prime Minister Yair Lapid, and National Unity, led by former Defense Minister Beny Gantz, are the two main opposition partieswhich also includes two Arab formations, one from the center-left and one from the right.

The Likud, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s party, today announced the members of its negotiating team, including the current Minister of Strategic Affairs and former ambassador to the United States, Ron Dermer, and Aviad Bakshi, one of the architects of the reform .

Herzog’s call for negotiations comes less than 24 hours after Netanyahu announced the temporary freezing of the controversial legislation, in the framework of a historic day this Monday that included massive protests and a general strike.

The president communicated last night both with the prime minister and with Lapid and Gantz and conveyed his willingness to start “an immediate dialogue process.”

Protests in Israel against the controversial judicial reform promoted by the government.

This is not the first attempt at mediation by Herzogwho in several instances tried, without success, to calm the spirits and seek a rapprochement between the Government and the opposition regarding the reform, and even put forward an alternative proposal.

On the other hand, in parallel with the beginning of the negotiations, The organizers of the protests called for new demonstrations for this Tuesday and dismissed Netanyahu’s promises to seek consensual reform.

After the prime minister’s announcement yesterday, the processing of the reform, which seeks to grant more power to the Executive to the detriment of Justice, was postponed at least until May, when Parliament will resume its sessions after a recess in April for Passover.

EFE