The conflict over Israel’s judicial reform runs right through society and families. Visiting a settler couple in the West Bank, where the rift runs through the family.

AWhen tens of thousands of angry Israelis once again took to the streets a few weeks ago to protest their government’s judicial reforms, Esti Brown was among them. The 31-year-old woman went to Jerusalem especially, she wanted to be at the rally in front of the Knesset. The most intensive day of protests up to that point was successful: that evening Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a break in the reform process.

Christian Meier Political correspondent for the Middle East and Northeast Africa.

Esti Brown had already gone back home in the afternoon. Her husband David was waiting for her there, taking care of their two children. Esti took care of the little ones, and David went to Jerusalem. He also wanted to take part in a demonstration. for judicial reform.