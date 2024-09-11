With the recent Approval of the so-called “judicial reform” in the Senate of the Republicit is convenient to know How much does a minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) receive in lifetime pension?This is because it has been one of the most discussed topics in recent weeks following criticism from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, taking into account that the approved constitutional amendment proposes reducing the amounts to which Mexican justice administrators have access.

In this regard, it should be noted that the Organic Law of the Judicial Branch of the Federation clearly determines the amounts that correspond to the ministers who make up the highest Mexican court once they retire.

Specifically, it is the Article 183 of the Organic Law of the Judicial Branch of the Federation, which establishes that ministers have the right to have access to a life pension, an amount that varies depending on the time they have held office before leaving public service..

The aforementioned document states that, During the first two years of their retirement, the ministers of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) will be able to have a lifetime pension of up to 100% of their salary.

Judicial Reform: How much does a SCJN minister receive in a lifetime pension?/Photo: Freepik

For its part, In the following years, the amount of the life pension that former ministers of the SCJN will receive will be equivalent to 80% of the monthly salary they had when they were active..

However, the Organic Law of the Judicial Branch of the Federation indicates that, When a minister decides to retire without having completed 15 years of service, The life pension that will correspond to him will be proportional to the time he held office in the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation.

Now, how much does a minister of the SCJN earn monthly? Until 2022, according to what was revealed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador himself, the salary of justice administrators was 184 thousand 500 pesos per month, that is, 2 million 214 thousand pesos per year.Therefore, if the above is complied with, a former public servant of the highest court would receive, for two years, said amount upon retirement.

However, it should be noted that the salary received by SCJN ministers increases every year, so by 2024 they would be earning much more, not counting their other legal benefits.